62 Apartments for rent in Scranton, PA

Know Your Neighborhoods

West Side:

Perhaps the premier destination for great housing is Scranton’s West Side. The West Side, initially an independent borough, is now considered part of Scranton proper, so the housing here will definitely feel more suburban than in other places throughout the city. But you’ll also have more access to amenities such as convenient shopping centers, restaurants and bars.

The Hill:

Adjacent to downtown, The Hill section of Scranton is a radically varying neighborhood due to its strange mixture of old-fashioned mansions and apartment life. The Lower Hill, located on the border of downtown has had a recent push to make the area more livable. Smack dab in the center of The Hill is the University, which means a lot of low cost housing with flexible leases and a much younger, more party-oriented vibe. The Upper Hill, located adjacent to Nay Aug Park is where you’ll find those beautiful, old-fashioned coal money mansions. Affordable rentals are available throughout The Hill, but if you’re not a beer pong enthusiast, try to stay up The Hill as much as possible.

The North and South Sides:

The Upper Green Ridge section of the North Section is considered to be the wealthiest area of Scranton. The South Side is part of an urban revitalization plan that centers on planting trees to make the area greener.

Downtown:

Apartments in the downtown area are certainly there; they just don’t have the appeal of other cities. But then again, if you’re looking for a hustling/bustling city, you should probably search elsewhere. The atmosphere is slower and not as exciting or nice, but you can still get by living here inexpensively.