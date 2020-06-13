58 Apartments for rent in Dunmore, PA📍
Dunmore, PA, is a borough of Lackawanna County in the northeast corner of the state. With just over 14,000 residents at the time of the 2010 census, Dunmore offers a small-town feel. Because it is bordering Scranton -- a larger city with a population of almost 77,000 residents -- if you live in Dunmore, you can take advantage of all of the amenities of the bigger city without having to put up with traffic, noise, and the other potential pitfalls of living in a more urbanized area.
One thing you'll find about Dunmore is that it can be difficult to find housing for rent the farther east you go in town. If you live near neighboring Scranton, you'll have no trouble finding an apartment or house to rent. Rental homes in Dunmore tend to be moderately priced, so the good news is that you won't go broke due to your housing costs! Most of the apartments available are in multi-family homes, many of which are teeming with older-home charm. You'll also find single-family homes, but will likely not find high-rise apartments or townhouses for rent.
Landlords of multi-family homes may include management companies or private owners. Management companies are going to want to see a clean credit record as well as documentation of your income and perhaps a previous landlord's recommendation, so don't go burning any bridges or telling your boss to take a hike before your move. Private owners may be more lenient; since apartments can be hard to find, though, it's best not to take any chances. Have your proof of responsible decision-making (pay stubs, paid bills, etc.) handy when you apply to tip the odds in your favor.
As a whole, Dunmore is fairly walkable. The town has a WalkScore of 69, which means that you will probably be able to do at least some errands on foot, depending on where you live. The borough itself is separated into four neighborhoods.
East Dunmore: Farthest to the east, you'll find the borough center. Businesses tend to be more spread out here, so you'll probably need a car. Still, you'll find Chaplin's Honky Tonk Restaurant and Serafina's to be delightful places to grab a bite, and if you have a pet, the Dunmore Animal Hospital is in this section of town.
North Dunmore: The northern section of town is near the University of Pennsylvania at Worthington, so if you're looking to expand your mind, this might be the neighborhood for you!
West Dunmore: To the west and bordering Scranton is the Green Ridge Street area. Here, you'll be near many amenities of the nearby city.
South Dunmore: To the southwest, you'll see the community around Wheeler Avenue and Mill Street. The community center and Schautz Memorial Stadium are in this section of town.
When living in Dunmore, your community will be comprised of your own small town as well as neighboring Scranton. Whether you like musical performances, sports, or history, there will be something for you to do. The Scranton Cultural Center hosts many different types of shows, cultural events, musicals, and more; call the center or visit its website to see what's going on at any given time. Go on the Lackawanna Coal Mine tour to see how the coal mines work, or step back in time to see how the railroads got started at the Steamtown National Historic Site. Wachovia Arena at Casey Plaza is also nearby, and you can get your fill of football and hockey here! If money is burning a hole in your pocket, there are the Shoppes of Montage, or head over to Scranton to shop 'til you drop at the outlets. In Dunmore, you can enjoy the brisk winter air and burn off some calories at the Elk Mountain ski resort.
If you are looking for an exceptional area to call home that is within spitting distance of a good-sized city, then Dunmore may be your little slice of paradise.