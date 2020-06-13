58 Apartments for rent in Dunmore, PA

Moving to Dunmore

One thing you'll find about Dunmore is that it can be difficult to find housing for rent the farther east you go in town. If you live near neighboring Scranton, you'll have no trouble finding an apartment or house to rent. Rental homes in Dunmore tend to be moderately priced, so the good news is that you won't go broke due to your housing costs! Most of the apartments available are in multi-family homes, many of which are teeming with older-home charm. You'll also find single-family homes, but will likely not find high-rise apartments or townhouses for rent.

Landlords of multi-family homes may include management companies or private owners. Management companies are going to want to see a clean credit record as well as documentation of your income and perhaps a previous landlord's recommendation, so don't go burning any bridges or telling your boss to take a hike before your move. Private owners may be more lenient; since apartments can be hard to find, though, it's best not to take any chances. Have your proof of responsible decision-making (pay stubs, paid bills, etc.) handy when you apply to tip the odds in your favor.