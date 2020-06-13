Apartment List
/
PA
/
dunmore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Dunmore, PA

📍

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
2027 Green Ridge Street
2027 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1658 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION STUDENTS : Looking for student housing just minutes away from Marywood University? Look no further! This gorgeous apartment unit is just 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
This apartment will be available in JULY! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
412 5th St
412 5th Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Attention Renters ! This second floor apartment is amazing !!!! Clean with an eat-in kitchen, 2 large bedrooms & a living/dining that will WOW you.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
112 E Elm St
112 East Elm Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
988 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Great second floor apartment! 2 bedrooms and office/den, eat-in kitchen and lots of light. Nice location.No pets, no smoking.

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
1609 Adams Ave
1609 Adams Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Carol L Chisdak (570) 587-7000: CURRENTLY RENTED until SEPT. 1. Historic, totally renovated Dunmore rental. FULLY FURNISHED. Outstanding scenic street. 3 floors of charm. 2 nice terraces.
Results within 1 mile of Dunmore

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
2B Available 06/16/20 This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1441 sqft
4 beds, 1 bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
323 Taylor Ave
323 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1482 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: This house SPARKLES! Built brand new from the ground up in 2006 with all hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and bath! Very desirable location for all students! University

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
800 James Ave, Unit 5220
800 James Avenue, Scranton, PA
Studio
$1,100
954 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Late July Available" - 5220- Second Floor Studio Apartment. Efficient layout with separated living and sleeping area. Recently updated kitchen and flooring. Carpet in living area and tile in kitchen area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
533 Quincy
533 Quincy Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 2 bed 1 bath. 3rd floor apartment. Newly renovated studio apartment. All utilities included except garbage paid by tenant.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
1620 Penn Avenue
1620 Penn Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: Beautiful, bright, newly renovated! This giant three-story 4 bedroom in Green Ridge is available for your immediate enjoyment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - 17
316 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
970 sqft
Students & Professionals Welcome Newly renovated, steps to Campus & Hospital

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
631 Electric St
631 Electric St, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Cute Cute & More Cute. One bedroom apartment in the Green ridge section, off Sanderson Ave. Now you can walk to all your favorite restaurants & shops.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1320 Linden St
1320 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2160 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Tiffany Lee Ammons (570) 780-5998: Cozy 5 bedroom 2 full bath Row home located across the street from Scranton University dorms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - 2A
316 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$688
462 sqft
Students & Professionals Welcome Renovated, steps from Campus and nearby Hospitals Professionally managed

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1725 Vine St
1725 Vine Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1619 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED in this charming Hill Section Home! Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light sweep through the entire 4 bedroom 2 -story space.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
103 BROOKVIEW COURT
103 Brookview Ct, Lackawanna County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2560 sqft
Listed by Classic Properties North Pocono (570) 842-9988, Christina L Moyer (570) 780-6027: The Brook View Lodge boasts several features and custom additions to include a Dropped Gable Front End Porch, Kitchen, Mudroom, and Two Car Garage, a First

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1047 Clay Ave
1047 Clay Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Alicia Stanton (570) 614-9255: Beautiful, bright, spacious 2nd floor apartment with spectacular view of the city. Hardwood floors throughout! Office/Den could be used as 3rd bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1412 Linden St
1412 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: GREAT FOR STUDENT HOUSING! Renovated located in the heart of University of Scranton, Geisinger Medical School and Geisinger Community Medical Center Hospital.
Results within 5 miles of Dunmore

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dickson City
1 Unit Available
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Dont be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Scranton
1 Unit Available
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
150 Ontario Street
150 Ontario Street, Archbald, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Great ranch home for rent near Scranton-Carbondale Highway! Well cared for two bedroom, 1 bath home features gas heat and a great floor plan.
City GuideDunmore
Several well-known athletes hail from the borough of Dunmore, PA, including baseball hall of famer Nestor Chylak, Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame member Joe Mooney, Miami Dolphins center Tim Ruddy, and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Dunmore, PA, is a borough of Lackawanna County in the northeast corner of the state. With just over 14,000 residents at the time of the 2010 census, Dunmore offers a small-town feel. Because it is bordering Scranton -- a larger city with a population of almost 77,000 residents -- if you live in Dunmore, you can take advantage of all of the amenities of the bigger city without having to put up with traffic, noise, and the other potential pitfalls of living in a more urbanized area.

Moving to Dunmore

One thing you'll find about Dunmore is that it can be difficult to find housing for rent the farther east you go in town. If you live near neighboring Scranton, you'll have no trouble finding an apartment or house to rent. Rental homes in Dunmore tend to be moderately priced, so the good news is that you won't go broke due to your housing costs! Most of the apartments available are in multi-family homes, many of which are teeming with older-home charm. You'll also find single-family homes, but will likely not find high-rise apartments or townhouses for rent.

Landlords of multi-family homes may include management companies or private owners. Management companies are going to want to see a clean credit record as well as documentation of your income and perhaps a previous landlord's recommendation, so don't go burning any bridges or telling your boss to take a hike before your move. Private owners may be more lenient; since apartments can be hard to find, though, it's best not to take any chances. Have your proof of responsible decision-making (pay stubs, paid bills, etc.) handy when you apply to tip the odds in your favor.

Neighborhoods in Dunmore

As a whole, Dunmore is fairly walkable. The town has a WalkScore of 69, which means that you will probably be able to do at least some errands on foot, depending on where you live. The borough itself is separated into four neighborhoods.

East Dunmore: Farthest to the east, you'll find the borough center. Businesses tend to be more spread out here, so you'll probably need a car. Still, you'll find Chaplin's Honky Tonk Restaurant and Serafina's to be delightful places to grab a bite, and if you have a pet, the Dunmore Animal Hospital is in this section of town.

North Dunmore: The northern section of town is near the University of Pennsylvania at Worthington, so if you're looking to expand your mind, this might be the neighborhood for you!

West Dunmore: To the west and bordering Scranton is the Green Ridge Street area. Here, you'll be near many amenities of the nearby city.

South Dunmore: To the southwest, you'll see the community around Wheeler Avenue and Mill Street. The community center and Schautz Memorial Stadium are in this section of town.

Things to Do in Dunmore

When living in Dunmore, your community will be comprised of your own small town as well as neighboring Scranton. Whether you like musical performances, sports, or history, there will be something for you to do. The Scranton Cultural Center hosts many different types of shows, cultural events, musicals, and more; call the center or visit its website to see what's going on at any given time. Go on the Lackawanna Coal Mine tour to see how the coal mines work, or step back in time to see how the railroads got started at the Steamtown National Historic Site. Wachovia Arena at Casey Plaza is also nearby, and you can get your fill of football and hockey here! If money is burning a hole in your pocket, there are the Shoppes of Montage, or head over to Scranton to shop 'til you drop at the outlets. In Dunmore, you can enjoy the brisk winter air and burn off some calories at the Elk Mountain ski resort.

If you are looking for an exceptional area to call home that is within spitting distance of a good-sized city, then Dunmore may be your little slice of paradise.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dunmore?
The average rent price for Dunmore rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,580.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dunmore?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dunmore from include Binghamton, Wilkes-Barre, Bangor, Scranton, and East Stroudsburg.

Similar Pages

Dunmore 2 BedroomsDunmore Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dunmore Apartments with ParkingDunmore Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dunmore Cheap Places