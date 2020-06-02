514 SPRING GROVE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available now. Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor apartment in an Historic Farmhouse. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in this very spacious apartment. Wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl tile......beautifully kept apartment in a beautifully kept building. Central heat and air conditioning, Geothermal system. Tenant pays Electric and electric water heater. Owner pays cold water, sewer, trash, recycle and grounds upkeep. Laundry in basement, NOT coin-op. A little further walk to the downtown area, but worth it for this quiet and tranquil location. No permit for Student Rentals in this building.