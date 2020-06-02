All apartments in West Chester
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:26 PM

514 SPRING GROVE LANE

514 Spring Grove Lane · (610) 696-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

514 Spring Grove Lane, West Chester, PA 19382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available now. Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor apartment in an Historic Farmhouse. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in this very spacious apartment. Wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl tile......beautifully kept apartment in a beautifully kept building. Central heat and air conditioning, Geothermal system. Tenant pays Electric and electric water heater. Owner pays cold water, sewer, trash, recycle and grounds upkeep. Laundry in basement, NOT coin-op. A little further walk to the downtown area, but worth it for this quiet and tranquil location. No permit for Student Rentals in this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 SPRING GROVE LANE have any available units?
514 SPRING GROVE LANE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 SPRING GROVE LANE have?
Some of 514 SPRING GROVE LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 SPRING GROVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
514 SPRING GROVE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 SPRING GROVE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 514 SPRING GROVE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Chester.
Does 514 SPRING GROVE LANE offer parking?
No, 514 SPRING GROVE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 514 SPRING GROVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 SPRING GROVE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 SPRING GROVE LANE have a pool?
No, 514 SPRING GROVE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 514 SPRING GROVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 514 SPRING GROVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 514 SPRING GROVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 SPRING GROVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
