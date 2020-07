Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Quaint townhome in the Borough of West Chester with an open front porch and fenced in back yard. 1st floor includes living room,dining area and kitchen. 2nd floor has a spacious bedroom and full bath. The 3rd floor is a large bedroom/loft with a double closet. This home is close to the restaurants and shops of the Borough and the Justice Complex. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Available August. THIS IS NOT A STUDENT RENTAL.