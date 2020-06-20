All apartments in West Chester
Find more places like 416 W MINER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Chester, PA
/
416 W MINER STREET
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:53 PM

416 W MINER STREET

416 West Miner Street · (610) 363-4895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Chester
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

416 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA 19382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1ST FLOOR APT · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please read prior to inquiry: Very neat, well maintained & clean 1 bedroom 1st floor apt. Beautiful hardwood floors, Fenced Backyard, Rear Deck, Basement Storage, Washer & Dryer included! Off Street Parking! Pets permitted for extra fee on a case by case basis. Not permitted for students.Landlord Pays: Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal.Tenant's monthly debt + monthly rent must not exceed 30% of their total monthly gross income. Base gross monthly income requirement with no monthly debt is $4250.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 W MINER STREET have any available units?
416 W MINER STREET has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 W MINER STREET have?
Some of 416 W MINER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 W MINER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
416 W MINER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 W MINER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 W MINER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 416 W MINER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 416 W MINER STREET does offer parking.
Does 416 W MINER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 W MINER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 W MINER STREET have a pool?
No, 416 W MINER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 416 W MINER STREET have accessible units?
No, 416 W MINER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 416 W MINER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 W MINER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 416 W MINER STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln
West Chester, PA 19380
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd
West Chester, PA 19382
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd
West Chester, PA 19380
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St
West Chester, PA 19382
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St
West Chester, PA 19380
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive
West Chester, PA 19342
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St
West Chester, PA 19380

Similar Pages

West Chester 1 BedroomsWest Chester 2 Bedrooms
West Chester Apartments with BalconyWest Chester Apartments with Gym
West Chester Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PACamden, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Pottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PA
Woodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

West Chester University of PennsylvaniaHarcum College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity