416 W MINER STREET

Please read prior to inquiry: Very neat, well maintained & clean 1 bedroom 1st floor apt. Beautiful hardwood floors, Fenced Backyard, Rear Deck, Basement Storage, Washer & Dryer included! Off Street Parking! Pets permitted for extra fee on a case by case basis. Not permitted for students.Landlord Pays: Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal.Tenant's monthly debt + monthly rent must not exceed 30% of their total monthly gross income. Base gross monthly income requirement with no monthly debt is $4250.00.