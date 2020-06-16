341 SHARPLESS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

This beautiful semi-attached house is located in the heart of the borough of West Chester. As you approach house's brick exterior, you are greeted with a welcoming front lawn, a spacious front porch, and the beautiful greenery out front. Inside is hardwood flooring throughout the house, including the bedrooms. The kitchen comes with a lot of cabinet space perfect for storage. The basement is unfinished and comes with a washer and dryer. The home also comes with a attic for additional storage. The spacious backyard is perfect for outdoor activities.