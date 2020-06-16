All apartments in West Chester
Find more places like 341 SHARPLESS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Chester, PA
/
341 SHARPLESS STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:19 AM

341 SHARPLESS STREET

341 Sharpless Street · (610) 344-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Chester
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

341 Sharpless Street, West Chester, PA 19382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This beautiful semi-attached house is located in the heart of the borough of West Chester. As you approach house's brick exterior, you are greeted with a welcoming front lawn, a spacious front porch, and the beautiful greenery out front. Inside is hardwood flooring throughout the house, including the bedrooms. The kitchen comes with a lot of cabinet space perfect for storage. The basement is unfinished and comes with a washer and dryer. The home also comes with a attic for additional storage. The spacious backyard is perfect for outdoor activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 SHARPLESS STREET have any available units?
341 SHARPLESS STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 SHARPLESS STREET have?
Some of 341 SHARPLESS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 SHARPLESS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
341 SHARPLESS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 SHARPLESS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 341 SHARPLESS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Chester.
Does 341 SHARPLESS STREET offer parking?
No, 341 SHARPLESS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 341 SHARPLESS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 SHARPLESS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 SHARPLESS STREET have a pool?
No, 341 SHARPLESS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 341 SHARPLESS STREET have accessible units?
No, 341 SHARPLESS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 341 SHARPLESS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 SHARPLESS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 341 SHARPLESS STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln
West Chester, PA 19380
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd
West Chester, PA 19380
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd
West Chester, PA 19380
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd
West Chester, PA 19380
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St
West Chester, PA 19380
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd
West Chester, PA 19380

Similar Pages

West Chester 1 BedroomsWest Chester 2 Bedrooms
West Chester Apartments with BalconyWest Chester Apartments with Gym
West Chester Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PACamden, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Pottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PA
Woodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

West Chester University of PennsylvaniaHarcum College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity