Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Available for quick possession! West Chester Borough, 2 bedroom, 1 bath brick twin. Includes refrigerator and in unit washer & dryer. Owner pays for heat. No pets. Within minutes of all the great shops, restaurants and fun activities the borough has to offer. (Not a Student Rental) Take a look then take action.