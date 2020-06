Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

WEST CHESTER EFFICIENCY APT 316 W. CHESTNUT ST, 1ST FLOOR,

AVAILABLE: JUNE 1st 2020

RENT: $800 PER MONTH



TO MOVE IN: 1ST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT, PLUS SECURITY DEPOSIT



Tenant pays electric, gas heat/hot water, cable/internet.

Landlord pays cold water, sewer, trash.



Call: 610-431-4590



*** Leave your name, phone number, and mention the location of the property when you call***



NO STUDENTS!! NO SMOKING!!