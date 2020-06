Amenities

This apartment is a STUDENT RENTAL. It is located on the 2nd floor. Rent is $1300/month. Trash fee of $100 per year per tenant payable at lease signing. Two bedrooms. One Full bath. Galley kitchen with electric stove and range hood and refrigerator. Occupancy-2 people. Water and Sewer are included in the rent. Wall unit air-conditioning. Several storage closets. Both bedrooms face Market Street. Tenant pays electric (includes electric heat), cable and phone. Parking may be available for a fee for one vehicle. $50 application fee. No smoking. No Laundry. No Pets. Limited parking available. Available July 1st. Security Deposit $2000. PAR form is in apartment. COVID-19 form has been loaded into ML. Must be signed by potential tenant and tenant's agent and emailed to TinkerPennington@Gmail.com before showing. Tenant requests overnight notice to show.