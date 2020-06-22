All apartments in West Chester
123 S CHURCH STREET
123 S CHURCH STREET

123 South Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 South Church Street, West Chester, PA 19382

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
West Chester Borough in town, easy walk to center of town. Nice two bedroom, one bathroom apartment, updated kitchen and bathroom, wood flooring throughout, only steps carpeted. Roomy and bright apartment. Rear patio to be enjoyed by all. This building has 3 apartments, the other two occupied currently. Some new windows. Tenant pays electric, to include electric baseboard heat and cable/internet. Owner pays hot water, cold water, sewer, trash & recycle. No Student Permit for this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

