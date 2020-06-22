123 S CHURCH STREET

Amenities

West Chester Borough in town, easy walk to center of town. Nice two bedroom, one bathroom apartment, updated kitchen and bathroom, wood flooring throughout, only steps carpeted. Roomy and bright apartment. Rear patio to be enjoyed by all. This building has 3 apartments, the other two occupied currently. Some new windows. Tenant pays electric, to include electric baseboard heat and cable/internet. Owner pays hot water, cold water, sewer, trash & recycle. No Student Permit for this building.