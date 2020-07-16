All apartments in Trappe
Find more places like 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trappe, PA
/
902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE

902 Muhlenberg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

902 Muhlenberg Drive, Trappe, PA 19426

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
tennis court
2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with finished basement . Easy access from Parking Lot for added convenience. Upon entering the front hall area there is a half bath... just up a few steps is the living room which flows to the Dining Room and Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. The second floor has the master bedroom with full bathroom, 2nd bedroom with full bath and the laundry area with included washer and dryer. The basement is finished for additional living space. The deck is located just off the Dining Room area. The community offers a Club house, play ground, Tennis courts and is located adjacent to the pristine Waterworks Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE have any available units?
902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trappe, PA.
What amenities does 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE have?
Some of 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trappe.
Does 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE offers parking.
Does 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE have a pool?
No, 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PACamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAChester, PADoylestown, PANarberth, PACollegeville, PARoyersford, PAAudubon, PASpring City, PAHarleysville, PAKulpsville, PA
Chesterbrook, PAPottstown, PAMalvern, PASouderton, PAHatfield, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABlue Bell, PAConshohocken, PANorth Wales, PAExton, PASellersville, PAMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University