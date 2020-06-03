116 S MAIN STREET

Amenities

This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom. This unit is on the first floor and has a finished basement with separate laundry room. Gorgeous renovated kitchen has white wood cabinets, double oven, electric cooktop, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Gleaming hardwood floors run throughout LR, DR and both bedrooms. Formal dining room has custom window seat. Family room/home office is off of the kitchen and has access to the NEW back deck overlooking the fenced in yard. The full bathroom has also been remodeled and includes new vanity with granite top, full-sized bath tub, glass enclosed corner shower with ceramic tile walls and floors and brushed nickel fixtures. Covered front porch with maintenance free decking is a great place to relax and enjoy your morning coffee. Finished basement with plenty of extra room for storage. Two off-street parking spaces. Economical gas heat. Great fenced in yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Convenient access to shopping and all major highways. This is truly a great place to call home. Call today before this one is gone!