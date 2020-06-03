All apartments in Telford
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:42 PM

116 S MAIN STREET

116 S Main St · (215) 453-7653
Location

116 S Main St, Telford, PA 18969

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom. This unit is on the first floor and has a finished basement with separate laundry room. Gorgeous renovated kitchen has white wood cabinets, double oven, electric cooktop, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Gleaming hardwood floors run throughout LR, DR and both bedrooms. Formal dining room has custom window seat. Family room/home office is off of the kitchen and has access to the NEW back deck overlooking the fenced in yard. The full bathroom has also been remodeled and includes new vanity with granite top, full-sized bath tub, glass enclosed corner shower with ceramic tile walls and floors and brushed nickel fixtures. Covered front porch with maintenance free decking is a great place to relax and enjoy your morning coffee. Finished basement with plenty of extra room for storage. Two off-street parking spaces. Economical gas heat. Great fenced in yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Convenient access to shopping and all major highways. This is truly a great place to call home. Call today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 S MAIN STREET have any available units?
116 S MAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 S MAIN STREET have?
Some of 116 S MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 S MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
116 S MAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 S MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 116 S MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Telford.
Does 116 S MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 116 S MAIN STREET does offer parking.
Does 116 S MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 S MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 S MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 116 S MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 116 S MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 116 S MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 116 S MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 S MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 S MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 S MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
