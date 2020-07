Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven refrigerator carpet range Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to Oak Hill Apartments. Spacious floor-plans complete with sought-after amenities offer an exclusive view of the city tailored to fit your lifestyle.​ ​Oak Hill is walking distance from Carlow University, The University of Pittsburgh, The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital, with full access to public transportation to explore further! Residents enjoy complimentary parking, a fitness facility, tennis and basketball courts, and pools. Oak Hill Apartments are bright, spacious, and convenient; featuring plush carpeting and washer-dryer units in each townhouse. Oak Hills 24-hour maintenance team, professionally maintained grounds and on-site convenience store ensure you can rest easy from the comfort of home. Let Oak Hill take care of you contact our office to schedule a tour.