908 Beech Avenue

Former 1895 Electric Shop + Parking



• 2 floors

• Fully furnished

• Onsite parking for 1 vehicle and guest pass for street parking for 1 vehicle

• 1.4 miles walk to downtown, 0.4 mile walk to Heinz Field, 1 mile walk to PNC Park, 0.9 mile walk to Stage AE, 0.4 mile walk to the FREE Allegheny T Station which connects downtown, Station Square and South Hills

• Centrally located to local neighborhood shops and restaurants, Allegheny Commons park and bike trails

• Fully stocked and equipped kitchen

• 83 Walk Score from WalkScore.com



The space



Located in the Allegheny West Historic District, a Victorian era neighborhood listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this two-story brick building was constructed in 1895 as an electric shop. The entire space was newly renovated in a way that celebrates the historic character of the building but ties a thread through history to the present. The interior design inspiration is rooted elements of the building's former industrial past and Danish modern.



Outside, there's a private patio with cafe table and chairs, additional outdoor seating with a built-in bench and gas grill. Next to this area is on-site parking.



The kitchen: Counter peninsula with tall stools so guests can chat over breakfast, plus a small custom built white quartz top table and chairs. Fully equipped with utensils, plus a range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, deep sink with garbage disposal. Wall to wall kitchen cabinets, white polished quartz backsplash and white polished quartz countertops.

The living room: Snug and cozy with a comfortable couch and pillows for you to curl up in after a long day of exploring the city, work or catching up with friends and family. Slate gray integral concrete flooring softened with a Scandinavian inspired rug and a handy reclaimed black walnut and iron industrial inspired coffee table. Side bar with white polished quartz backsplash. Dimmable recess lighting provides lighting options to adjust to your mood throughout the day or night. Great natural light through the generous number of windows or shut out light with the adjustable blinds for total privacy. A 52” flat screen HD TV with Cable channels + Netflix offers your evening entertainment. The open plan space allows you to chat and socialize while you cook.



The bathroom: Features a warm wood vanity, white subway tile, floor to top glass enclosed shower with adjustable head and hand unit and black ceramic hexagonal floor tile. Essential toiletries and towels provided.

The bedroom: Warm and inviting European white oak floors welcome you to your bedroom where a super-comfortable Queen sized bed with piled high pillows awaits you. There's a closet with an upper shelf at the end of the bed. Features privacy curtain that is retractable to separate the room, privacy blinds, a full length mirror, a full dresser and night stand. Bright white walls and black painted wood trim details provide the perfect contrast for the colorful tones in the décor all add to the warm, welcoming atmosphere.



The laundry: Full washer and dryer with supplies, ironing table and steam iron.



Flexible rental terms



Entire space plus building amenities is included in this rental. Please, make yourself at home.

