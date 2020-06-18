All apartments in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
908 Beech Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

908 Beech Avenue

908 Beech Avenue · (304) 374-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

908 Beech Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Allegheny West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Former 1895 Electric Shop + Parking

• 2 floors
• Fully furnished
• Onsite parking for 1 vehicle and guest pass for street parking for 1 vehicle
• 1.4 miles walk to downtown, 0.4 mile walk to Heinz Field, 1 mile walk to PNC Park, 0.9 mile walk to Stage AE, 0.4 mile walk to the FREE Allegheny T Station which connects downtown, Station Square and South Hills
• Centrally located to local neighborhood shops and restaurants, Allegheny Commons park and bike trails
• Fully stocked and equipped kitchen
• 83 Walk Score from WalkScore.com

The space

Located in the Allegheny West Historic District, a Victorian era neighborhood listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this two-story brick building was constructed in 1895 as an electric shop. The entire space was newly renovated in a way that celebrates the historic character of the building but ties a thread through history to the present. The interior design inspiration is rooted elements of the building's former industrial past and Danish modern.

Outside, there's a private patio with cafe table and chairs, additional outdoor seating with a built-in bench and gas grill. Next to this area is on-site parking.

The kitchen: Counter peninsula with tall stools so guests can chat over breakfast, plus a small custom built white quartz top table and chairs. Fully equipped with utensils, plus a range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, deep sink with garbage disposal. Wall to wall kitchen cabinets, white polished quartz backsplash and white polished quartz countertops.
The living room: Snug and cozy with a comfortable couch and pillows for you to curl up in after a long day of exploring the city, work or catching up with friends and family. Slate gray integral concrete flooring softened with a Scandinavian inspired rug and a handy reclaimed black walnut and iron industrial inspired coffee table. Side bar with white polished quartz backsplash. Dimmable recess lighting provides lighting options to adjust to your mood throughout the day or night. Great natural light through the generous number of windows or shut out light with the adjustable blinds for total privacy. A 52” flat screen HD TV with Cable channels + Netflix offers your evening entertainment. The open plan space allows you to chat and socialize while you cook.

The bathroom: Features a warm wood vanity, white subway tile, floor to top glass enclosed shower with adjustable head and hand unit and black ceramic hexagonal floor tile. Essential toiletries and towels provided.
The bedroom: Warm and inviting European white oak floors welcome you to your bedroom where a super-comfortable Queen sized bed with piled high pillows awaits you. There's a closet with an upper shelf at the end of the bed. Features privacy curtain that is retractable to separate the room, privacy blinds, a full length mirror, a full dresser and night stand. Bright white walls and black painted wood trim details provide the perfect contrast for the colorful tones in the décor all add to the warm, welcoming atmosphere.

The laundry: Full washer and dryer with supplies, ironing table and steam iron.

Flexible rental terms

Entire space plus building amenities is included in this rental. Please, make yourself at home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

