820 Liberty Ave Unit 5

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage key fob access

This fully-restored, historic, 1880s building is Pittsburgh living at its finest. Centrally located in the heart of Downtown's Cultural District, these spacious lofts feature high ceilings, gorgeous fireplaces, spectacularly large windows, and pristine finishes paired perfectly with some of its original elements. Every detail and design has been thoroughly curated for true luxury living.



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood floors

- Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances

- High ceilings

- Direct access to unit via elevator (secured via key fob)

- Gas fireplace

- Three bedrooms and three full bathrooms

- Office/den

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Large windows and plenty of natural light

- Parking garage next door with private entrance (additional fees apply)

- Trash chute

- Private electronic security system

- Storage unit

- Mesh wireless networking

- Close to the stadiums, great restaurants, and much more

- *Staged photos and video tour are of Unit 2. Amenities and finishes are similar throughout building*



Available NOW

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



(RLNE4940527)