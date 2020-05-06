All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
820 Liberty Ave Unit 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

820 Liberty Ave Unit 5

820 Liberty Ave · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Downtown Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

820 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
key fob access
This fully-restored, historic, 1880s building is Pittsburgh living at its finest. Centrally located in the heart of Downtown's Cultural District, these spacious lofts feature high ceilings, gorgeous fireplaces, spectacularly large windows, and pristine finishes paired perfectly with some of its original elements. Every detail and design has been thoroughly curated for true luxury living.

Property Highlights:
- Hardwood floors
- Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
- High ceilings
- Direct access to unit via elevator (secured via key fob)
- Gas fireplace
- Three bedrooms and three full bathrooms
- Office/den
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Large windows and plenty of natural light
- Parking garage next door with private entrance (additional fees apply)
- Trash chute
- Private electronic security system
- Storage unit
- Mesh wireless networking
- Close to the stadiums, great restaurants, and much more
- *Staged photos and video tour are of Unit 2. Amenities and finishes are similar throughout building*

Available NOW
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

(RLNE4940527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 have any available units?
820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 have?
Some of 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 820 Liberty Ave Unit 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity