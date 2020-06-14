78 Greenbush Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Available ASAP - 4 Bedroom Home w/ Off-street Parking and Spacious Deck! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath home has easy access to the rest of the city. Plus private, off-street parking - which is hard to come by in the Mt Washington area! A spacious deck that is perfect for entertaining, in-house laundry, and dishwasher make this a place worth your interest!



For details about this property OR to setup a showing - call/text us at 412-212-7101!



QUALIFICATION/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-http://southpghrentals.com/

---CALL NOW! 412-212-7101



EHO



(RLNE2728072)