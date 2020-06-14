All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

78 Greenbush Street

78 Greenbush Street · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 Greenbush Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 78 Greenbush Street · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Available ASAP - 4 Bedroom Home w/ Off-street Parking and Spacious Deck! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath home has easy access to the rest of the city. Plus private, off-street parking - which is hard to come by in the Mt Washington area! A spacious deck that is perfect for entertaining, in-house laundry, and dishwasher make this a place worth your interest!

For details about this property OR to setup a showing - call/text us at 412-212-7101!

QUALIFICATION/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-http://southpghrentals.com/
---CALL NOW! 412-212-7101

EHO

(RLNE2728072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Greenbush Street have any available units?
78 Greenbush Street has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Greenbush Street have?
Some of 78 Greenbush Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Greenbush Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 Greenbush Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Greenbush Street pet-friendly?
No, 78 Greenbush Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 78 Greenbush Street offer parking?
Yes, 78 Greenbush Street does offer parking.
Does 78 Greenbush Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Greenbush Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Greenbush Street have a pool?
No, 78 Greenbush Street does not have a pool.
Does 78 Greenbush Street have accessible units?
No, 78 Greenbush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Greenbush Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Greenbush Street has units with dishwashers.
