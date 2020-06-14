78 Greenbush Street

Amenities
Available ASAP - 4 Bedroom Home w/ Off-street Parking and Spacious Deck! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath home has easy access to the rest of the city. Plus private, off-street parking - which is hard to come by in the Mt Washington area! A spacious deck that is perfect for entertaining, in-house laundry, and dishwasher make this a place worth your interest!
QUALIFICATION/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
