Newly renovated is this spacious one bedroom with open floor plan that features H/W flooring through out with new trendy charcoal colored appliances in Kitchen. This is a first floor apartment in a secure building located very convenient to Hospitals, Universities and Downtown Pittsburgh and is on bus line. Apartment offers a den/office with built in bookcase* Decorative fireplace in living room*large window bringing in a lot of natural lightning* New counter top*Designer Lighting and laundry facilities in basement with extra storage. Owner pays utilities except for electric,cable and phone and is available for immediate occupancy. Credit application required.