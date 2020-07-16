751 Excelsior Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME! - This place has a spacious living area, good size kitchen, laundry in unit, and basement that would be wonderful for extra storage.



Updated stainless appliances such as dishwasher & gas stove included. Seconds to the bus line, this property is a short distance to South Side, Mt Washington, and Downtown.



Contact us at 412-212-7101 to view this property today!



*tenant responsible for all utilities*



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First month & security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in.

-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

