Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

751 Excelsior Street

751 Excelsior Street · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 Excelsior Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Allentown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 751 Excelsior Street · Avail. now

$1,099

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
AVAILABLE NOW - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME! - This place has a spacious living area, good size kitchen, laundry in unit, and basement that would be wonderful for extra storage.

Updated stainless appliances such as dishwasher & gas stove included. Seconds to the bus line, this property is a short distance to South Side, Mt Washington, and Downtown.

Contact us at 412-212-7101 to view this property today!

*tenant responsible for all utilities*

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First month & security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in.
-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
- http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2724439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Excelsior Street have any available units?
751 Excelsior Street has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Excelsior Street have?
Some of 751 Excelsior Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Excelsior Street currently offering any rent specials?
751 Excelsior Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Excelsior Street pet-friendly?
No, 751 Excelsior Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 751 Excelsior Street offer parking?
No, 751 Excelsior Street does not offer parking.
Does 751 Excelsior Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 Excelsior Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Excelsior Street have a pool?
No, 751 Excelsior Street does not have a pool.
Does 751 Excelsior Street have accessible units?
No, 751 Excelsior Street does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Excelsior Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 Excelsior Street has units with dishwashers.
