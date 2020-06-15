745 S Millvale Ave

Amenities

Corona virus got you cooped up or concerned about viewing apartments? We can do a video tour through skype, zoom, facetime, etc. or send you a video. Just call us to set up a time. 412-687-4288



Available for Spring occupancy at $2395/month. July/August occupancy at $2495/month.



This already wonderful split level was just remodeled THIS spring. Upgrades include new vinyl plank acacia flooring, new all ceramic/porcelain shower and bath, kitchen cabinets w/ granite countertops, s/s appliances, carpeting, etc. We did say 'NEW'! With an open floor plan and 2 levels of delightful living space (~1600 sf), a front and rear porch onto a LARGE rear yard (WOW, actual green space in Oakland??), this wonderful unit has everything to make you feel like living at home. The apt has a large eat in kitchen with granite countertop and island, fully equipped with all new s/s appliances, plenty of cabinet space. 10 foot ceiling compliment the living room along with a ceiling fan, mini bar, and fireplace. This unit has 4 br's(all about the same size; 150sf to 200sf), so no oddball sizes and all with their own full size closet..



Other amenities include:



All new kitchen with S/S appliances, granite countertops, and new cabinets

Powder room on first floor, minibar in living room, In suite laundry

Front and rear porch plus access to rear yard for summer enjoyment

1/2 block away from any public transportation; very convenient location: less than 1 mile from Pitt, CMU, Shadyside, central Oakland, hospitals, Walnut Street, Bloomfield eateries and shops



Just a great apartment. Don't take our word for it. Call to find out for yourself!!

CALL now for a live or remote viewing. PARAMOUNT REALTY at 412-687-4288. . 9AM to 6PM M-Sat. We (almost) always answer--unless we're on another call. But just leave us a message. We WILL call you back .



