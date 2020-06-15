All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

745 S Millvale Ave

745 South Millvale Avenue · (412) 687-4288
Location

745 South Millvale Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Bloomfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Jul 13

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Corona virus got you cooped up or concerned about viewing apartments? We can do a video tour through skype, zoom, facetime, etc. or send you a video. Just call us to set up a time. 412-687-4288

Available for Spring occupancy at $2395/month. July/August occupancy at $2495/month.

This already wonderful split level was just remodeled THIS spring. Upgrades include new vinyl plank acacia flooring, new all ceramic/porcelain shower and bath, kitchen cabinets w/ granite countertops, s/s appliances, carpeting, etc. We did say 'NEW'! With an open floor plan and 2 levels of delightful living space (~1600 sf), a front and rear porch onto a LARGE rear yard (WOW, actual green space in Oakland??), this wonderful unit has everything to make you feel like living at home. The apt has a large eat in kitchen with granite countertop and island, fully equipped with all new s/s appliances, plenty of cabinet space. 10 foot ceiling compliment the living room along with a ceiling fan, mini bar, and fireplace. This unit has 4 br's(all about the same size; 150sf to 200sf), so no oddball sizes and all with their own full size closet..

Other amenities include:

All new kitchen with S/S appliances, granite countertops, and new cabinets
Powder room on first floor, minibar in living room, In suite laundry
Front and rear porch plus access to rear yard for summer enjoyment
1/2 block away from any public transportation; very convenient location: less than 1 mile from Pitt, CMU, Shadyside, central Oakland, hospitals, Walnut Street, Bloomfield eateries and shops

Just a great apartment. Don't take our word for it. Call to find out for yourself!!
CALL now for a live or remote viewing. PARAMOUNT REALTY at 412-687-4288. . 9AM to 6PM M-Sat. We (almost) always answer--unless we're on another call. But just leave us a message. We WILL call you back .

(RLNE2343576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 S Millvale Ave have any available units?
745 S Millvale Ave has 2 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 S Millvale Ave have?
Some of 745 S Millvale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 S Millvale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
745 S Millvale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 S Millvale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 745 S Millvale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 745 S Millvale Ave offer parking?
No, 745 S Millvale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 745 S Millvale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 S Millvale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 S Millvale Ave have a pool?
No, 745 S Millvale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 745 S Millvale Ave have accessible units?
No, 745 S Millvale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 745 S Millvale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 S Millvale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
