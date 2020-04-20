All apartments in Pittsburgh
6727 Thomas Blvd. #2

6727 Thomas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6727 Thomas Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Point Breeze North

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This second floor apartment has high ceilings, large double pane windows, high efficiency electric furnace and central air conditioning. The ceramic kitchen is just off the living room and has track lighting, garbage disposal, white cabinets, and a built in fold down breakfast bar. It also has black appliances including dishwasher, built in microwave, high BTU glass top stove, and refrigerator with water and ice in the door. The 3 large bedrooms are roughly equal in size and each have a ceiling fan. One of them has a walk in closet. There are two ceramic bathrooms with full size tubs.
Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas electric.
Each of the 3 units in this building have their own private laundry (NOT coin operated!) and storage room in the basement. There is limited off street parking behind the building. It is just off Fifth Avenue, diagonally across from Mellon Park, and the bus stop. Bakery Square, Target, Whole Foods, etc. are just a couple blocks away.

All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 have any available units?
6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 have?
Some of 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 does offer parking.
Does 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 have a pool?
No, 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 have accessible units?
No, 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6727 Thomas Blvd. #2 has units with dishwashers.
