6727 Thomas Blvd. #2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

This second floor apartment has high ceilings, large double pane windows, high efficiency electric furnace and central air conditioning. The ceramic kitchen is just off the living room and has track lighting, garbage disposal, white cabinets, and a built in fold down breakfast bar. It also has black appliances including dishwasher, built in microwave, high BTU glass top stove, and refrigerator with water and ice in the door. The 3 large bedrooms are roughly equal in size and each have a ceiling fan. One of them has a walk in closet. There are two ceramic bathrooms with full size tubs.

Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas electric.

Each of the 3 units in this building have their own private laundry (NOT coin operated!) and storage room in the basement. There is limited off street parking behind the building. It is just off Fifth Avenue, diagonally across from Mellon Park, and the bus stop. Bakery Square, Target, Whole Foods, etc. are just a couple blocks away.



All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.