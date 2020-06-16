All apartments in Pittsburgh
6533 Northumberland Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6533 Northumberland Street

6533 Northumberland Street · (412) 421-4874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6533 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
media room
AVAILABLE 6/1!

Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartments in Squirrel Hill - 2nd floor unit available
4-plex in a safe neighborhood, centrally located to shopping and transit.

- Hardwood floors
- Eat-in dining room
- Outside porch.
- Living room has door for privacy if desired for third bedroom.
-Very safe neighborhood!

- Police department two blocks away.
- Close to Pitt, CMU, and several UPMC hospitals
- Chatham, Linden School, and Children's Institute very close.
- Forbes and Murray shopping district (CVS, Pamela's, Manor Theatre, etc.) less than 10 minutes by foot.
- Bus lines to CMU, Pitt, downtown, and the Waterfront available at Beechwood & Wilkins (67, 69), or down on Shady (64) or Murray (61A-D).
Street parking is easy and free.
Storage and W/D hookups in basement (hookups additional $, tenant provides machines).
$1300 + electric for two tenants. Third is $100 extra.
Tenant pays for utilities.

We are flexible in scheduling showings and can also show by Skype!
Lease and credit check or I-20s mandatory.
Criminal check required.
NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

PLEASE LEAVE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION.

*pictures may not be of the exact unit available, but are of another similar unit in the building.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=12778827

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Northumberland Street have any available units?
6533 Northumberland Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6533 Northumberland Street have?
Some of 6533 Northumberland Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Northumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Northumberland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Northumberland Street pet-friendly?
No, 6533 Northumberland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 6533 Northumberland Street offer parking?
No, 6533 Northumberland Street does not offer parking.
Does 6533 Northumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Northumberland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Northumberland Street have a pool?
No, 6533 Northumberland Street does not have a pool.
Does 6533 Northumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 6533 Northumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Northumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 Northumberland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
