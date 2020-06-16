6533 Northumberland Street

Amenities
AVAILABLE 6/1!
Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartments in Squirrel Hill - 2nd floor unit available
4-plex in a safe neighborhood, centrally located to shopping and transit.
- Hardwood floors
- Eat-in dining room
- Outside porch.
- Living room has door for privacy if desired for third bedroom.
-Very safe neighborhood!
- Police department two blocks away.
- Close to Pitt, CMU, and several UPMC hospitals
- Chatham, Linden School, and Children's Institute very close.
- Forbes and Murray shopping district (CVS, Pamela's, Manor Theatre, etc.) less than 10 minutes by foot.
- Bus lines to CMU, Pitt, downtown, and the Waterfront available at Beechwood & Wilkins (67, 69), or down on Shady (64) or Murray (61A-D).
Street parking is easy and free.
Storage and W/D hookups in basement (hookups additional $, tenant provides machines).
$1300 + electric for two tenants. Third is $100 extra.
Tenant pays for utilities.
We are flexible in scheduling showings and can also show by Skype!
Lease and credit check or I-20s mandatory.
Criminal check required.
NO PETS. NO SMOKING.
PLEASE LEAVE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION.
*pictures may not be of the exact unit available, but are of another similar unit in the building.
No Pets Allowed
