6533 Northumberland Street

AVAILABLE 6/1!



Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartments in Squirrel Hill - 2nd floor unit available

4-plex in a safe neighborhood, centrally located to shopping and transit.



- Hardwood floors

- Eat-in dining room

- Outside porch.

- Living room has door for privacy if desired for third bedroom.

-Very safe neighborhood!



- Police department two blocks away.

- Close to Pitt, CMU, and several UPMC hospitals

- Chatham, Linden School, and Children's Institute very close.

- Forbes and Murray shopping district (CVS, Pamela's, Manor Theatre, etc.) less than 10 minutes by foot.

- Bus lines to CMU, Pitt, downtown, and the Waterfront available at Beechwood & Wilkins (67, 69), or down on Shady (64) or Murray (61A-D).

Street parking is easy and free.

Storage and W/D hookups in basement (hookups additional $, tenant provides machines).

$1300 + electric for two tenants. Third is $100 extra.

Tenant pays for utilities.



We are flexible in scheduling showings and can also show by Skype!

Lease and credit check or I-20s mandatory.

Criminal check required.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



PLEASE LEAVE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION.



*pictures may not be of the exact unit available, but are of another similar unit in the building.



No Pets Allowed



