Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:58 PM

65 Haberman Avenue

65 Haberman Avenue · (412) 913-1280
Location

65 Haberman Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available May 1, 2020 - Completely renovated 2.0 bedroom / 1.0 bath house located in central Mt. Washington within a half mile of the Shiloh Street bars and restaurants and the famous Grandview Avenue view of the city. Renovations were complete in 2017 and included all new hardwood floors, new carpet, completely new bathroom, new electrical, new stainless steel appliances, new countertop, new water heater, new furnace, new central A/C and much more. Great access on and off the Mount with easy access to all directions of the city. House has two nice size bedrooms with substantial closet and storage space and a large basement for additional storage.

Amenities Include:
Stainless steel appliances
Central A/C
Tile shower
Washer / Dryer
Front porch
Large basement for storage
On-street parking (easy parking though with spots almost always available right in front of the house)

Rent Terms:
Rent - $1,050/month + G&E (est. $125 to $150 per month combined)
Landlord pays water/sewer/trash and lawn care
Security Deposit - one month's rent
Minimum Lease - 1 year
Pets - not allowed
Smoking - not allowed
Criminal and credit background check required
Application Fee - $55 per applicant
Available Beginning - May 1, 2020

Please call/text me at 412-913-1280 for more details or to set up a showing.

Thanks,

Taylor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Haberman Avenue have any available units?
65 Haberman Avenue has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Haberman Avenue have?
Some of 65 Haberman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Haberman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
65 Haberman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Haberman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 65 Haberman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 65 Haberman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 65 Haberman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 65 Haberman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Haberman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Haberman Avenue have a pool?
No, 65 Haberman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 65 Haberman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 65 Haberman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Haberman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Haberman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
