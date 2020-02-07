65 Haberman Avenue

Amenities
Available May 1, 2020 - Completely renovated 2.0 bedroom / 1.0 bath house located in central Mt. Washington within a half mile of the Shiloh Street bars and restaurants and the famous Grandview Avenue view of the city. Renovations were complete in 2017 and included all new hardwood floors, new carpet, completely new bathroom, new electrical, new stainless steel appliances, new countertop, new water heater, new furnace, new central A/C and much more. Great access on and off the Mount with easy access to all directions of the city. House has two nice size bedrooms with substantial closet and storage space and a large basement for additional storage.
Amenities Include:
Stainless steel appliances
Central A/C
Tile shower
Washer / Dryer
Front porch
Large basement for storage
On-street parking (easy parking though with spots almost always available right in front of the house)
Rent Terms:
Rent - $1,050/month + G&E (est. $125 to $150 per month combined)
Landlord pays water/sewer/trash and lawn care
Security Deposit - one month's rent
Minimum Lease - 1 year
Pets - not allowed
Smoking - not allowed
Criminal and credit background check required
Application Fee - $55 per applicant
Available Beginning - May 1, 2020
Please call/text me at 412-913-1280 for more details or to set up a showing.
Thanks,
Taylor