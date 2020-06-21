5901 Nicholson St.

Amenities

Fully furnished, 2 br/1 ba house, on Phillips Ave, very close to Murray ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks, and lots of restaurants! Heart of Squirrel Hill! -- 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. -- All rooms and public areas are fully furnished, you can move in just with your toothbrush. -- Professional maintainer and always respond fast -- Available Aug. 8th, 2020 -- Every room has its own lock and large storage space -- Recently renovated kitchen and dinning room has all appliances like refrigerators, oven, stove, and microwave -- Rent is $1350 plus utilities -- Private Washer/dryer in basement, free to use 61ABCD buses are just next to it! PITTSBURGH DOWNTOWN BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENT AVAILABLE. Tenants responsible for utilities

No Pets Allowed



