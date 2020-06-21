All apartments in Pittsburgh
5901 Nicholson St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5901 Nicholson St

5901 Nicholson Street · (412) 608-7027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5901 Nicholson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/08/20 Nice and cozy 2-bedroom townhose - Property Id: 291462

Fully furnished, 2 br/1 ba house, on Phillips Ave, very close to Murray ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks, and lots of restaurants! Heart of Squirrel Hill! -- 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. -- All rooms and public areas are fully furnished, you can move in just with your toothbrush. -- Professional maintainer and always respond fast -- Available Aug. 8th, 2020 -- Every room has its own lock and large storage space -- Recently renovated kitchen and dinning room has all appliances like refrigerators, oven, stove, and microwave -- Rent is $1350 plus utilities -- Private Washer/dryer in basement, free to use 61ABCD buses are just next to it! PITTSBURGH DOWNTOWN BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENT AVAILABLE. Tenants responsible for utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291462
Property Id 291462

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5901 Nicholson St have any available units?
5901 Nicholson St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Nicholson St have?
Some of 5901 Nicholson St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Nicholson St currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Nicholson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Nicholson St pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Nicholson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5901 Nicholson St offer parking?
No, 5901 Nicholson St does not offer parking.
Does 5901 Nicholson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5901 Nicholson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Nicholson St have a pool?
No, 5901 Nicholson St does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Nicholson St have accessible units?
No, 5901 Nicholson St does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Nicholson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 Nicholson St does not have units with dishwashers.

