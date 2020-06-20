5718 Fifth Ave Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Enjoy living in this grandiose and spacious 2BR/2 Bath in the center of it all! This home (it's truly half of a house) is conveniently located near Fifth and Negley; the restaurants and shops on Walnut are only blocks away, the universities are right down the street, or you can zip over to downtown, East Liberty, or Southside in minutes with several bus lines going by the house. Great value!!



Property Highlights:

- Very large living room, large bedrooms, and even a den between the bedrooms to provide more privacy - 2000 sq. feet in total

- Large kitchen with dining area

- Dishwasher

- Heat included!

- Window AC units provided

- Hardwood floors

- Decorative fireplace

- Ample storage space

- One off-street parking space is available for $50/mo

- Pet friendly on case by case basis (1 pet max, fees apply)

- Shared washer/dryer (coin-op)

- Small patio out back



