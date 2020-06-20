All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5718 Fifth Ave Unit A

5718 Fifth Avenue
Location

5718 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Squirrel Hill North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Enjoy living in this grandiose and spacious 2BR/2 Bath in the center of it all! This home (it's truly half of a house) is conveniently located near Fifth and Negley; the restaurants and shops on Walnut are only blocks away, the universities are right down the street, or you can zip over to downtown, East Liberty, or Southside in minutes with several bus lines going by the house. Great value!!

Property Highlights:
- Very large living room, large bedrooms, and even a den between the bedrooms to provide more privacy - 2000 sq. feet in total
- Large kitchen with dining area
- Dishwasher
- Heat included!
- Window AC units provided
- Hardwood floors
- Decorative fireplace
- Ample storage space
- One off-street parking space is available for $50/mo
- Pet friendly on case by case basis (1 pet max, fees apply)
- Shared washer/dryer (coin-op)
- Small patio out back

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

(RLNE5832115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

