Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:59 AM

520 Belgreen Pl

520 Belgreen Place · (724) 776-2900
Location

520 Belgreen Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Remodeled end unit brick townhouse within walking distance to universities , bus stops, museums, Upmc hospitals,... a short drive to downtown Pittsburgh, restaurants , entertainments, southside, waterfront, north side and sport centers. Enjoy the Front covered patio facing the cathedral of learning. Beautiful updated open kitchen with all newer stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, recessed lights, backsplash and ceramic floors. Living room and dining room with original restored hardwood floors, updated lightings, neutral paint. half a bath on first floor. Second floor features two spacious sized rooms with ceiling light and good sized closets. Basement with a lot of storage and laundry area with sink , washer and dryer. It can be furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Belgreen Pl have any available units?
520 Belgreen Pl has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Belgreen Pl have?
Some of 520 Belgreen Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Belgreen Pl currently offering any rent specials?
520 Belgreen Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Belgreen Pl pet-friendly?
No, 520 Belgreen Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 520 Belgreen Pl offer parking?
No, 520 Belgreen Pl does not offer parking.
Does 520 Belgreen Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Belgreen Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Belgreen Pl have a pool?
No, 520 Belgreen Pl does not have a pool.
Does 520 Belgreen Pl have accessible units?
No, 520 Belgreen Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Belgreen Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Belgreen Pl has units with dishwashers.
