520 Belgreen Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Remodeled end unit brick townhouse within walking distance to universities , bus stops, museums, Upmc hospitals,... a short drive to downtown Pittsburgh, restaurants , entertainments, southside, waterfront, north side and sport centers. Enjoy the Front covered patio facing the cathedral of learning. Beautiful updated open kitchen with all newer stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, recessed lights, backsplash and ceramic floors. Living room and dining room with original restored hardwood floors, updated lightings, neutral paint. half a bath on first floor. Second floor features two spacious sized rooms with ceiling light and good sized closets. Basement with a lot of storage and laundry area with sink , washer and dryer. It can be furnished.