52 Mount Oliver St

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly hot tub some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

4 BR / 3 Bath House in the South Side Slopes.



Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Close to local universities, nationally ranked hospitals, and everything the city of Pittsburgh has to offer! Located only one block from 18th street and bus stop. Easy street parking.



Property Highlights:



- Large 4-bedroom, 3-bath Tropical- Themed home.

- Spacious and partially furnished.

- Hardwood floors with tile.

- Spa-like bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and separate stand up showers with unlimited hot water.

- Uniquely constructed bedrooms and bath on multiple levels.

- Large open floor plan in living and kitchen area.

- Conveniently placed washer and dryer on second level and basement.



