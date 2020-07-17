All apartments in Pittsburgh
52 Mount Oliver St

52 Mount Oliver Street · (833) 207-4309
Location

52 Mount Oliver Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
hot tub
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
4 BR / 3 Bath House in the South Side Slopes.

Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Close to local universities, nationally ranked hospitals, and everything the city of Pittsburgh has to offer! Located only one block from 18th street and bus stop. Easy street parking.

Property Highlights:

- Large 4-bedroom, 3-bath Tropical- Themed home.
- Spacious and partially furnished.
- Hardwood floors with tile.
- Spa-like bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and separate stand up showers with unlimited hot water.
- Uniquely constructed bedrooms and bath on multiple levels.
- Large open floor plan in living and kitchen area.
- Conveniently placed washer and dryer on second level and basement.

Listed on IkosHQ

(RLNE5897025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Mount Oliver St have any available units?
52 Mount Oliver St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Mount Oliver St have?
Some of 52 Mount Oliver St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Mount Oliver St currently offering any rent specials?
52 Mount Oliver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Mount Oliver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Mount Oliver St is pet friendly.
Does 52 Mount Oliver St offer parking?
No, 52 Mount Oliver St does not offer parking.
Does 52 Mount Oliver St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Mount Oliver St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Mount Oliver St have a pool?
No, 52 Mount Oliver St does not have a pool.
Does 52 Mount Oliver St have accessible units?
No, 52 Mount Oliver St does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Mount Oliver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Mount Oliver St does not have units with dishwashers.
