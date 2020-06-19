All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5101 1/2 Lytle St.

5101 1/2 Lytle St · (412) 904-1083
Location

5101 1/2 Lytle St, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Hazelwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5101 1/2 Lytle St. · Avail. Aug 1

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5101 1/2 Lytle St. Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Close to Public Park in Hazelwood - One Bedroom Close to Public Park in Hazelwood

This unit is in West Hazelwood across a train tressle in a small community. Walking distance to Hazelwood Ave. shops, coffee, and food. One bedroom and an office

Public park perfect for small kids is five houses away!

- Rent is $695/month.
- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water.
- Pets allowed within criteria and deposit.
- No smoking, please.

Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.

Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
Rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5839958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 1/2 Lytle St. have any available units?
5101 1/2 Lytle St. has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 5101 1/2 Lytle St. currently offering any rent specials?
5101 1/2 Lytle St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 1/2 Lytle St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 1/2 Lytle St. is pet friendly.
Does 5101 1/2 Lytle St. offer parking?
No, 5101 1/2 Lytle St. does not offer parking.
Does 5101 1/2 Lytle St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 1/2 Lytle St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 1/2 Lytle St. have a pool?
No, 5101 1/2 Lytle St. does not have a pool.
Does 5101 1/2 Lytle St. have accessible units?
No, 5101 1/2 Lytle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 1/2 Lytle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 1/2 Lytle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 1/2 Lytle St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 1/2 Lytle St. does not have units with air conditioning.
