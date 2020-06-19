Amenities
5101 1/2 Lytle St. Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Close to Public Park in Hazelwood - One Bedroom Close to Public Park in Hazelwood
This unit is in West Hazelwood across a train tressle in a small community. Walking distance to Hazelwood Ave. shops, coffee, and food. One bedroom and an office
Public park perfect for small kids is five houses away!
- Rent is $695/month.
- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water.
- Pets allowed within criteria and deposit.
- No smoking, please.
Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.
Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
Rivaridge.biz
(RLNE5839958)