5101 1/2 Lytle St. Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Close to Public Park in Hazelwood - One Bedroom Close to Public Park in Hazelwood



This unit is in West Hazelwood across a train tressle in a small community. Walking distance to Hazelwood Ave. shops, coffee, and food. One bedroom and an office



Public park perfect for small kids is five houses away!



- Rent is $695/month.

- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water.

- Pets allowed within criteria and deposit.

- No smoking, please.



Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.



Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.

Rivaridge.biz



