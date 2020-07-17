All apartments in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
4219 Geneva St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4219 Geneva St

4219 Geneva Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4219 Geneva Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Central Lawrenceville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 3BR / 2 BATH in The Heart of Lawrenceville!

Amazing Location! 1 block from Children's Hospital! Walking distance to the popular Butler Street restaurants, retail shops, night life, and more! 10 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh!

Property Highlights:

- Hardwood floors throughout living room and kitchen.
- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and island.
- Dining room.
- Large deck off of the kitchen.
- RARE OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 SPOTS.
- Full bathroom located on the first floor with jacuzzi tub. 2nd full bathroom located on second floor.
- Spacious carpeted bedrooms with large closet space, ceiling fans, and window unit a/c for additional comfort.
- W/D hookups.
- Central Air.
- Basement with storage space.
- Fantastic natural lighting throughout the house!

Listed on IkosHQ
Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5892121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 Geneva St have any available units?
4219 Geneva St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 Geneva St have?
Some of 4219 Geneva St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 Geneva St currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Geneva St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Geneva St pet-friendly?
No, 4219 Geneva St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 4219 Geneva St offer parking?
Yes, 4219 Geneva St offers parking.
Does 4219 Geneva St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 Geneva St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Geneva St have a pool?
No, 4219 Geneva St does not have a pool.
Does 4219 Geneva St have accessible units?
No, 4219 Geneva St does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Geneva St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 Geneva St does not have units with dishwashers.
