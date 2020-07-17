4219 Geneva St

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3BR / 2 BATH in The Heart of Lawrenceville!
Amazing Location! 1 block from Children's Hospital! Walking distance to the popular Butler Street restaurants, retail shops, night life, and more! 10 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh!
Property Highlights:
- Hardwood floors throughout living room and kitchen.
- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and island.
- Dining room.
- Large deck off of the kitchen.
- RARE OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 SPOTS.
- Full bathroom located on the first floor with jacuzzi tub. 2nd full bathroom located on second floor.
- Spacious carpeted bedrooms with large closet space, ceiling fans, and window unit a/c for additional comfort.
- W/D hookups.
- Central Air.
- Basement with storage space.
- Fantastic natural lighting throughout the house!
Listed on IkosHQ
Available Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5892121)