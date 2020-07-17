4219 Geneva St

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3BR / 2 BATH in The Heart of Lawrenceville!



Amazing Location! 1 block from Children's Hospital! Walking distance to the popular Butler Street restaurants, retail shops, night life, and more! 10 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh!



Property Highlights:



- Hardwood floors throughout living room and kitchen.

- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and island.

- Dining room.

- Large deck off of the kitchen.

- RARE OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 SPOTS.

- Full bathroom located on the first floor with jacuzzi tub. 2nd full bathroom located on second floor.

- Spacious carpeted bedrooms with large closet space, ceiling fans, and window unit a/c for additional comfort.

- W/D hookups.

- Central Air.

- Basement with storage space.

- Fantastic natural lighting throughout the house!



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



