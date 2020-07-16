Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

410 Walter St Available 07/24/20 GORGEOUS, large 3 bedroom stand alone house w/ master suite, quartz, stainless, a/c, laundry, and parking! - A Pittsburgh "4 square" house gone industrial-modern! The first floor of this sizable beauty boasts a totally open floor plan with a stunning column of refurbished brick in the middle, neatly dividing up each area of the first floor. The kitchen welcomes you with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat at peninsula. Perfect for entertaining, the dining room shines with open access to the living room and kitchen. With plenty of room for your furniture and all of your entertainment the living room is entered from a classy foyer through the front door



The second floor has the laundry (washer/dryer included!), a "bathroom big enough to play baseball in" and 2 of the 3 bedrooms. Finally, the third floor houses the master en-suite with its own beautiful bathroom!



The house has very easy on-street parking right beside it.



This unique house will not last long on the market, grab it and make it your next luxury home!



(RLNE4648048)