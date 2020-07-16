All apartments in Pittsburgh
410 Walter St

410 Walter Street · (412) 381-3900 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
410 Walter Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 410 Walter St · Avail. Jul 24

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
410 Walter St Available 07/24/20 GORGEOUS, large 3 bedroom stand alone house w/ master suite, quartz, stainless, a/c, laundry, and parking! - A Pittsburgh "4 square" house gone industrial-modern! The first floor of this sizable beauty boasts a totally open floor plan with a stunning column of refurbished brick in the middle, neatly dividing up each area of the first floor. The kitchen welcomes you with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat at peninsula. Perfect for entertaining, the dining room shines with open access to the living room and kitchen. With plenty of room for your furniture and all of your entertainment the living room is entered from a classy foyer through the front door

The second floor has the laundry (washer/dryer included!), a "bathroom big enough to play baseball in" and 2 of the 3 bedrooms. Finally, the third floor houses the master en-suite with its own beautiful bathroom!

The house has very easy on-street parking right beside it.

This unique house will not last long on the market, grab it and make it your next luxury home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Walter St have any available units?
410 Walter St has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Walter St have?
Some of 410 Walter St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Walter St currently offering any rent specials?
410 Walter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Walter St pet-friendly?
No, 410 Walter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 410 Walter St offer parking?
Yes, 410 Walter St offers parking.
Does 410 Walter St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Walter St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Walter St have a pool?
No, 410 Walter St does not have a pool.
Does 410 Walter St have accessible units?
No, 410 Walter St does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Walter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Walter St does not have units with dishwashers.
