408 Orwell Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM + STUDY & LOFT IN THE HEART OF BLOOMFIELD! - This modern 1 bedroom + study & loft home is located in the heart of Bloomfield with convenient access to all Downtown Bloomfield, Lawrenceville, and East Liberty has to offer. With walkability to local attractions such as restaurants, retail, night life and public transportation, this location is ideal! The home comes fully equipped with a kitchen that features a stainless steel range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator, as well as a peninsula with butcher block counter tops. On the second floor you will find a large master bedroom, a study, and a gorgeous modern bathroom with updated fixtures and a double vanity. The third floor is made up of a loft that can be used as additional living space. The home also offers 2 partially covered back decks and a yard for entertaining. There are laundry hook-ups in the basement, and on-street parking is available. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Home is available for immediate move-in! Reach out today to schedule your tour!



Lindsey

Lindsey@rivaridge.biz

267.797.0807



(RLNE5887557)