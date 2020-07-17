All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 408 Orwell Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
408 Orwell Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

408 Orwell Way

408 Orwell Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Bloomfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

408 Orwell Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Bloomfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM + STUDY & LOFT IN THE HEART OF BLOOMFIELD! - This modern 1 bedroom + study & loft home is located in the heart of Bloomfield with convenient access to all Downtown Bloomfield, Lawrenceville, and East Liberty has to offer. With walkability to local attractions such as restaurants, retail, night life and public transportation, this location is ideal! The home comes fully equipped with a kitchen that features a stainless steel range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator, as well as a peninsula with butcher block counter tops. On the second floor you will find a large master bedroom, a study, and a gorgeous modern bathroom with updated fixtures and a double vanity. The third floor is made up of a loft that can be used as additional living space. The home also offers 2 partially covered back decks and a yard for entertaining. There are laundry hook-ups in the basement, and on-street parking is available. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Home is available for immediate move-in! Reach out today to schedule your tour!

Lindsey
Lindsey@rivaridge.biz
267.797.0807

(RLNE5887557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Orwell Way have any available units?
408 Orwell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Orwell Way have?
Some of 408 Orwell Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Orwell Way currently offering any rent specials?
408 Orwell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Orwell Way pet-friendly?
No, 408 Orwell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 408 Orwell Way offer parking?
No, 408 Orwell Way does not offer parking.
Does 408 Orwell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Orwell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Orwell Way have a pool?
No, 408 Orwell Way does not have a pool.
Does 408 Orwell Way have accessible units?
No, 408 Orwell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Orwell Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Orwell Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University