Pittsburgh, PA
406 Westwood St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

406 Westwood St

406 Westwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

406 Westwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Mt. Washington! - $200 off first months rent if you move in by July 1st!

This cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath will feel like home in no time. Sitting on a quiet corner in Mt Washington, this house is perfect for anyone looking to live close to downtown but still be able to retreat to a quiet cozy home. As you walk through the door you are greeted with hardwood floors that stretch through the living room into the dining room. Around the corner features the kitchen with tile flooring and a large fridge with an ice maker. Upstairs has two large bedrooms with fresh carpet and a full bathroom. Also includes a full basement with laundry. Relax after a hard day on the covered front porch or enjoy time playing outside in the spacious lawn to the rear of the house. You will have everything you need right at your new home!

Come and see today. Even better in person!

Terms:
- All the utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Pets allowed. Max 1 pet.
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- No smoking inside property

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE5769954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Westwood St have any available units?
406 Westwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Westwood St have?
Some of 406 Westwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Westwood St currently offering any rent specials?
406 Westwood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Westwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Westwood St is pet friendly.
Does 406 Westwood St offer parking?
No, 406 Westwood St does not offer parking.
Does 406 Westwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Westwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Westwood St have a pool?
No, 406 Westwood St does not have a pool.
Does 406 Westwood St have accessible units?
No, 406 Westwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Westwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Westwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
