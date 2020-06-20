406 Westwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Mt. Washington! - $200 off first months rent if you move in by July 1st!



This cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath will feel like home in no time. Sitting on a quiet corner in Mt Washington, this house is perfect for anyone looking to live close to downtown but still be able to retreat to a quiet cozy home. As you walk through the door you are greeted with hardwood floors that stretch through the living room into the dining room. Around the corner features the kitchen with tile flooring and a large fridge with an ice maker. Upstairs has two large bedrooms with fresh carpet and a full bathroom. Also includes a full basement with laundry. Relax after a hard day on the covered front porch or enjoy time playing outside in the spacious lawn to the rear of the house. You will have everything you need right at your new home!



Come and see today. Even better in person!



Terms:

- All the utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Pets allowed. Max 1 pet.

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- No smoking inside property



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



