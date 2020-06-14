All apartments in Pittsburgh
3813 Brighton Road - 2
3813 Brighton Road - 2

3813 Brighton Road · (412) 401-4600
Location

3813 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Brighton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in an excellent area, footsteps away from public transportation and a laundromat. And just 15 minutes to downtown, the very large apartment unit has been renovated including updated lighting, bathroom, kitchen, paint, refinished natural hardwood flooring throughout, new electric throughout and a new stove and refrigerator. There is private parking in the rear of the building and the second unit enjoys a balcony overlooking the main thoroughfare. Storage and laundry hookups are available in the basement. We are one of the largest owners of single family and duplex rentals in the borough and offer some of the nicest rental properties in Brighton Heights. All of our properties are renovated to an above average finish. Call John Suber to schedule an appointment to tour the unit. It will not last long - none of our units ever do. More photos to follow in the next few days

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Brighton Road - 2 have any available units?
3813 Brighton Road - 2 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Brighton Road - 2 have?
Some of 3813 Brighton Road - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Brighton Road - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Brighton Road - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Brighton Road - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Brighton Road - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3813 Brighton Road - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Brighton Road - 2 does offer parking.
Does 3813 Brighton Road - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Brighton Road - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Brighton Road - 2 have a pool?
No, 3813 Brighton Road - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Brighton Road - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3813 Brighton Road - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Brighton Road - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Brighton Road - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
