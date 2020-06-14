3813 Brighton Road - 2

Amenities

Located in an excellent area, footsteps away from public transportation and a laundromat. And just 15 minutes to downtown, the very large apartment unit has been renovated including updated lighting, bathroom, kitchen, paint, refinished natural hardwood flooring throughout, new electric throughout and a new stove and refrigerator. There is private parking in the rear of the building and the second unit enjoys a balcony overlooking the main thoroughfare. Storage and laundry hookups are available in the basement. We are one of the largest owners of single family and duplex rentals in the borough and offer some of the nicest rental properties in Brighton Heights. All of our properties are renovated to an above average finish. Call John Suber to schedule an appointment to tour the unit. It will not last long - none of our units ever do. More photos to follow in the next few days