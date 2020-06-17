351 Stratford Ave #1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

VERY Unique! NEWLY RENOVATED 3BR/ 3 Bath Apt. in Friendship!



Fantastic Location! Walking distance to popular restaurants, retail shops, nightlife and more. Easy commute to local hospitals and universities!



*Lease term until July 31st, 2020, option to renew then.



Property Highlights:



- Very Spacious

- Additional half-kitchen located on the bottom floor bedroom

- Newly renovated throughout

- Vinyl floor throughout

- Spacious bedrooms with closet space

- Great natural lighting

- Dishwasher

- Brand new kitchen appliances

- Closet space

- High ceilings

- Brand new updated bathrooms

- Washer and dryer in unit.



Available now

No Dogs Allowed



