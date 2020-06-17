All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 351 Stratford Ave #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
351 Stratford Ave #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

351 Stratford Ave #1

351 Stratford Ave · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

351 Stratford Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Friendship

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #1 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
VERY Unique! NEWLY RENOVATED 3BR/ 3 Bath Apt. in Friendship!

Fantastic Location! Walking distance to popular restaurants, retail shops, nightlife and more. Easy commute to local hospitals and universities!

*Lease term until July 31st, 2020, option to renew then.

Property Highlights:

- Very Spacious
- Additional half-kitchen located on the bottom floor bedroom
- Newly renovated throughout
- Vinyl floor throughout
- Spacious bedrooms with closet space
- Great natural lighting
- Dishwasher
- Brand new kitchen appliances
- Closet space
- High ceilings
- Brand new updated bathrooms
- Washer and dryer in unit.

Available now
Listed on IkosHQ

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5425294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Stratford Ave #1 have any available units?
351 Stratford Ave #1 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Stratford Ave #1 have?
Some of 351 Stratford Ave #1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Stratford Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
351 Stratford Ave #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Stratford Ave #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Stratford Ave #1 is pet friendly.
Does 351 Stratford Ave #1 offer parking?
No, 351 Stratford Ave #1 does not offer parking.
Does 351 Stratford Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Stratford Ave #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Stratford Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 351 Stratford Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 351 Stratford Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 351 Stratford Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Stratford Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Stratford Ave #1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 351 Stratford Ave #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity