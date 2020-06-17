351 Stratford Ave #1

Amenities
VERY Unique! NEWLY RENOVATED 3BR/ 3 Bath Apt. in Friendship!
Fantastic Location! Walking distance to popular restaurants, retail shops, nightlife and more. Easy commute to local hospitals and universities!
*Lease term until July 31st, 2020, option to renew then.
Property Highlights:
- Very Spacious
- Additional half-kitchen located on the bottom floor bedroom
- Newly renovated throughout
- Vinyl floor throughout
- Spacious bedrooms with closet space
- Great natural lighting
- Dishwasher
- Brand new kitchen appliances
- Closet space
- High ceilings
- Brand new updated bathrooms
- Washer and dryer in unit.
Available now
No Dogs Allowed
