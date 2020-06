Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 1 bath home with attached garage and deck. Property on very nice street in Brighton Heights. House is at dead-end of street which reduces traffic and safe for kids. Stove supplied as well as refrigerator. House house a private yard accessible from dining room and basement. Hardwood floors throughout. Call John Suber at 412-401-4600.

3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a quiet street in Brighton Heights. Home has hardwood floors and has been freshly painted throughout. Integrated 1 car garage and a deck off the dining room completes this