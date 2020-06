Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly renovated 3 bedroom home. New hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and kitchen, new paint throughout, new mechanicals. Huge basement with additional storage, 1 car integral garage and concrete drive way to off street park, blinds in the window, new appliances, covered and fensed rear concrete patio above the garage. New photos coming soon... just finishing the rehab. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. This home is not section-8 approved.