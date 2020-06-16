All apartments in Pittsburgh
3383 Milwaukee Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3383 Milwaukee Street

3383 Milwaukee Street · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3383 Milwaukee Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Upper Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
AVAILABILITY DATE: 7/1/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8

***Please Read The Entire Add***

Description:
This spacious 5 BR 2.5 BA house is located in the Hill district, just 2 blocks over from the U of Pittsburgh campus. The first floor consists of a spacious living room, dining room, half bathroom, and over-sized kitchen. On the second floor, you will find 3 generously spaced bedrooms and a full bathroom. The remaining 2 bedrooms and 2nd full bathroom are located on the 3rd floor.
Located Near Pitt, CMU, Downtown, Oakland, Uptown, Northshore, Southside, Shadyside, and East Liberty.

Parking: Street parking only.

Laundry: Laundry hookups are in the basement.

A/C: This unit does not have A/C. Tenants are permitted to acquire window units.

Tenants Responsibilities: Gas Electric, Water/sewage, Lawncare/snow removal.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).

Pay your rent online
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance prior to picking up keys

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC
412.593.6796 call or text for faster response

For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website www.thefullhousellc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3383 Milwaukee Street have any available units?
3383 Milwaukee Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3383 Milwaukee Street have?
Some of 3383 Milwaukee Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3383 Milwaukee Street currently offering any rent specials?
3383 Milwaukee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3383 Milwaukee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3383 Milwaukee Street is pet friendly.
Does 3383 Milwaukee Street offer parking?
Yes, 3383 Milwaukee Street does offer parking.
Does 3383 Milwaukee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3383 Milwaukee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3383 Milwaukee Street have a pool?
No, 3383 Milwaukee Street does not have a pool.
Does 3383 Milwaukee Street have accessible units?
No, 3383 Milwaukee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3383 Milwaukee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3383 Milwaukee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
