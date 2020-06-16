3383 Milwaukee Street

Amenities
AVAILABILITY DATE: 7/1/20
This unit is not eligible for section 8
***Please Read The Entire Add***
Description:
This spacious 5 BR 2.5 BA house is located in the Hill district, just 2 blocks over from the U of Pittsburgh campus. The first floor consists of a spacious living room, dining room, half bathroom, and over-sized kitchen. On the second floor, you will find 3 generously spaced bedrooms and a full bathroom. The remaining 2 bedrooms and 2nd full bathroom are located on the 3rd floor.
Located Near Pitt, CMU, Downtown, Oakland, Uptown, Northshore, Southside, Shadyside, and East Liberty.
Parking: Street parking only.
Laundry: Laundry hookups are in the basement.
A/C: This unit does not have A/C. Tenants are permitted to acquire window units.
Tenants Responsibilities: Gas Electric, Water/sewage, Lawncare/snow removal.
NO SMOKING
Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).
Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.
Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance prior to picking up keys
Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC
412.593.6796 call or text for faster response
For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website www.thefullhousellc.com