3383 Milwaukee Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking e-payments

AVAILABILITY DATE: 7/1/20



This unit is not eligible for section 8



This spacious 5 BR 2.5 BA house is located in the Hill district, just 2 blocks over from the U of Pittsburgh campus. The first floor consists of a spacious living room, dining room, half bathroom, and over-sized kitchen. On the second floor, you will find 3 generously spaced bedrooms and a full bathroom. The remaining 2 bedrooms and 2nd full bathroom are located on the 3rd floor.

Located Near Pitt, CMU, Downtown, Oakland, Uptown, Northshore, Southside, Shadyside, and East Liberty.



Parking: Street parking only.



Laundry: Laundry hookups are in the basement.



A/C: This unit does not have A/C. Tenants are permitted to acquire window units.



Tenants Responsibilities: Gas Electric, Water/sewage, Lawncare/snow removal.



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance prior to picking up keys



Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East

The Full House LLC

