All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 3326 Juliet Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
3326 Juliet Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3326 Juliet Street

3326 Juliet Street · (412) 600-5952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3326 Juliet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3326 Juliet Street · Avail. Jul 15

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3326 Juliet Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Available July 15. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in Oakland. Corner lot. Driveway. Great location near universities and hospitals. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer/dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care included.

No smoking allowed and this property does not accept pets and is not approved for subsidized housing. Non-refundable application fee of $40 for credit/background check required. Must have good credit and clean background.

Agents: This is an exclusive listing. No commission paid to any agents.

Agent is Philip Sirianni and listed by:

BC Artman & Company, Inc.
3614 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-600-5952

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5805901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 Juliet Street have any available units?
3326 Juliet Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 Juliet Street have?
Some of 3326 Juliet Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 Juliet Street currently offering any rent specials?
3326 Juliet Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 Juliet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3326 Juliet Street is pet friendly.
Does 3326 Juliet Street offer parking?
No, 3326 Juliet Street does not offer parking.
Does 3326 Juliet Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 Juliet Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 Juliet Street have a pool?
No, 3326 Juliet Street does not have a pool.
Does 3326 Juliet Street have accessible units?
No, 3326 Juliet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 Juliet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3326 Juliet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3326 Juliet Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity