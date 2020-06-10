Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

3326 Juliet Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Available July 15. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in Oakland. Corner lot. Driveway. Great location near universities and hospitals. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer/dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care included.



No smoking allowed and this property does not accept pets and is not approved for subsidized housing. Non-refundable application fee of $40 for credit/background check required. Must have good credit and clean background.



Agents: This is an exclusive listing. No commission paid to any agents.



Agent is Philip Sirianni and listed by:



BC Artman & Company, Inc.

3614 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15227

412-600-5952



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5805901)