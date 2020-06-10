Amenities
3326 Juliet Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Available July 15. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in Oakland. Corner lot. Driveway. Great location near universities and hospitals. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer/dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care included.
No smoking allowed and this property does not accept pets and is not approved for subsidized housing. Non-refundable application fee of $40 for credit/background check required. Must have good credit and clean background.
Agents: This is an exclusive listing. No commission paid to any agents.
Agent is Philip Sirianni and listed by:
BC Artman & Company, Inc.
3614 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-600-5952
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5805901)