332 Virginia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 4 BR / 1.5 Bath House in Mount Washington.



Only a few blocks to the popular Shiloh St. shops, cafes, and restaurants! Walking distance to the famous overlook views of the city. Located on the bus route with an easy commute to Downtown Pittsburgh, Southside, local universities, and hospitals.



Open to leases starting in June, July, and August 2020.



Property Highlights:



- Very Spacious throughout

- Off-street parking

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Finished carpeted basement

- Large loft with closet space on the top floor for potential 4th bedroom

- Storage space in basement

- Hardwood flooring in the living room and 1st floor bedroom

- Great natural lighting throughout

- Closet space in each bedroom



Listed on IkosHQ

Available now!



(RLNE5726512)