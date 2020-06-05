All apartments in Pittsburgh
332 Virginia Ave

332 Virginia Avenue · (833) 207-4309
Location

332 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1399 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 4 BR / 1.5 Bath House in Mount Washington.

Only a few blocks to the popular Shiloh St. shops, cafes, and restaurants! Walking distance to the famous overlook views of the city. Located on the bus route with an easy commute to Downtown Pittsburgh, Southside, local universities, and hospitals.

Open to leases starting in June, July, and August 2020.

Property Highlights:

- Very Spacious throughout
- Off-street parking
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Finished carpeted basement
- Large loft with closet space on the top floor for potential 4th bedroom
- Storage space in basement
- Hardwood flooring in the living room and 1st floor bedroom
- Great natural lighting throughout
- Closet space in each bedroom

Listed on IkosHQ
Available now!

(RLNE5726512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Virginia Ave have any available units?
332 Virginia Ave has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Virginia Ave have?
Some of 332 Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
332 Virginia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 332 Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 332 Virginia Ave does offer parking.
Does 332 Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 332 Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 332 Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 332 Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Virginia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
