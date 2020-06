Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

large 6-7 bedrooms with high ceilings and plenty of daylight available Aug 1st move in. The rental rate is $470 per room. The solid brick row townhouse features two full bathrooms, a newer washer/dryer, two kitchens (main floor and upstairs), neutrally painted and updated to fit today's lifestyle! Short & safe walk to the University of Pitt's campus, Medical Centers, and public transportation. Pitt shuttle is within a few minutes of walking distance. Tenant pays all utilities