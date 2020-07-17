320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool table bike storage media room sauna

Beautiful 2BR / 1 Bath Luxury Apartment in Downtown Pittsburgh!



Located in the Gateway Towers in the Heart of Downtown! Very convenient city living, entertainment, and incredible city views!



Property Highlights:



- Partially Furnished

- Very Spacious!

- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Ceiling fans

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Central air

- Abundance of closet space

- Natural Lighting

- Gym with his/her saunas, showers and lockers, billiards Room, resident's Lounge; social/party/media room w/projection screen & kitchen; bike storage room too



Available Now!



