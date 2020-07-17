All apartments in Pittsburgh
320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M

320 Fort Duquesne Boulevard · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit #4M · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool table
bike storage
media room
sauna
Beautiful 2BR / 1 Bath Luxury Apartment in Downtown Pittsburgh!

Located in the Gateway Towers in the Heart of Downtown! Very convenient city living, entertainment, and incredible city views!

Property Highlights:

- Partially Furnished
- Very Spacious!
- Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Ceiling fans
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Central air
- Abundance of closet space
- Natural Lighting
- Gym with his/her saunas, showers and lockers, billiards Room, resident's Lounge; social/party/media room w/projection screen & kitchen; bike storage room too

Listed on IkosHQ
Available Now!

(RLNE5759619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M have any available units?
320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M have?
Some of 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M currently offering any rent specials?
320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M is pet friendly.
Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M offer parking?
No, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M does not offer parking.
Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M have a pool?
No, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M does not have a pool.
Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M have accessible units?
No, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Unit #4M does not have units with dishwashers.
