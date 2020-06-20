All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

301 Fifth Ave Unit 618

301 Fifth Avenue
Location

301 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Downtown Pittsburgh

Amenities

garage
gym
bike storage
courtyard
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautiful Piatt Place 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh. Close to Market Square, stadiums, restaurants and all that downtown Pittsburgh has to offer. Secure building with 24/7 security, gym on the same floor and courtyard one floor below.

Comes partially furnished with couch, coffee table, desk, shelving unit, kitchen table and chairs, outdoor furniture, hallway cabinets, bench, coat rack, outdoor furniture and bike rack as seen in pictures. Bedroom furniture not included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Parking spot available in attached Oliver garage for an additional fee.

Will accept later move-in date in exchange for additional rent deposit up front.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 have any available units?
301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 have?
Some of 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618's amenities include garage, gym, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 currently offering any rent specials?
301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 pet-friendly?
No, 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 offer parking?
Yes, 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 does offer parking.
Does 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 have a pool?
No, 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 does not have a pool.
Does 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 have accessible units?
No, 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Fifth Ave Unit 618 does not have units with dishwashers.
