301 Fifth Ave Unit 618

Amenities

garage gym bike storage courtyard some paid utils furnished

Beautiful Piatt Place 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh. Close to Market Square, stadiums, restaurants and all that downtown Pittsburgh has to offer. Secure building with 24/7 security, gym on the same floor and courtyard one floor below.



Comes partially furnished with couch, coffee table, desk, shelving unit, kitchen table and chairs, outdoor furniture, hallway cabinets, bench, coat rack, outdoor furniture and bike rack as seen in pictures. Bedroom furniture not included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Parking spot available in attached Oliver garage for an additional fee.



Will accept later move-in date in exchange for additional rent deposit up front.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5690649)