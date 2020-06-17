2825 Edwards Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Newly Renovated Luxury 2 bedroom on a dead end street - 2 Bedrooms

1 Bathrooms

Living room

Deck, Yard



Grab this Southside flats marvel while it lasts! This house has a stunning designer kitchen with a huge sit-at island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a tile back splash. The house has a dining room and Living room open to the kitchen with a beautiful restored decorative brick fireplace. The bedrooms are large. Enjoy the Pittsburgh summers on the covered deck and backyard!



The house is tucked away on a quiet street two blocks from South Side Works!



Laundry machines (free) located in the basement where there is plenty of extra storage.



