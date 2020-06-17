All apartments in Pittsburgh
Location

2825 Edwards Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2825 Edwards Way · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Luxury 2 bedroom on a dead end street - 2 Bedrooms
1 Bathrooms
Living room
Deck, Yard

Grab this Southside flats marvel while it lasts! This house has a stunning designer kitchen with a huge sit-at island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a tile back splash. The house has a dining room and Living room open to the kitchen with a beautiful restored decorative brick fireplace. The bedrooms are large. Enjoy the Pittsburgh summers on the covered deck and backyard!

The house is tucked away on a quiet street two blocks from South Side Works!

Laundry machines (free) located in the basement where there is plenty of extra storage.

(RLNE3261905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Edwards Way have any available units?
2825 Edwards Way has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Edwards Way have?
Some of 2825 Edwards Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Edwards Way currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Edwards Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Edwards Way pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Edwards Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2825 Edwards Way offer parking?
No, 2825 Edwards Way does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Edwards Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Edwards Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Edwards Way have a pool?
No, 2825 Edwards Way does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Edwards Way have accessible units?
No, 2825 Edwards Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Edwards Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Edwards Way does not have units with dishwashers.
