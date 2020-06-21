263 40th St 2

Amenities
3 BR / 1.5 bath Apartment in Lawrenceville.
Very spacious apartment in a vintage house! Located only minutes from the popular Butler street retail shops, restaurants, night life and more! Arsenal park directly across the street!
Property Highlights
- large open floor plan on the first floor with fully equipped modern kitchen
- hardwood throughout
- second floor deck
- gated balcony on 3rd floor
- new insulated windows
- office attached to master bedroom
- laundry on the 3rd floor
- half bath on second floor
- decorative fireplaces
- 1 off-street parking spot available
- central Air
- fantastic natural lighting throughout the entire unit!
Dimensions:
- Living Room / Kitchen: (21'11'' x 16'4'') + (11'6'' x 3'11'')
- Bedroom 1: (16'6'' x 11'6'') + (7'6'' x 7'9'')
- Bedroom 2: 18'7'' x 10'8''
- Master Bedroom anteroom: 13'3'' x 12'7''
- Master Bedroom: (17'9'' x 11'6'') + (11'5'' x 4'6'')
