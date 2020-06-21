All apartments in Pittsburgh
263 40th St 2

263 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

263 40th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Central Lawrenceville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 BR / 1.5 bath Apartment in Lawrenceville.

Very spacious apartment in a vintage house! Located only minutes from the popular Butler street retail shops, restaurants, night life and more! Arsenal park directly across the street!

Property Highlights

- large open floor plan on the first floor with fully equipped modern kitchen
- hardwood throughout
- second floor deck
- gated balcony on 3rd floor
- new insulated windows
- office attached to master bedroom
- laundry on the 3rd floor
- half bath on second floor
- decorative fireplaces
- 1 off-street parking spot available
- central Air
- fantastic natural lighting throughout the entire unit!

Dimensions:
- Living Room / Kitchen: (21'11'' x 16'4'') + (11'6'' x 3'11'')
- Bedroom 1: (16'6'' x 11'6'') + (7'6'' x 7'9'')
- Bedroom 2: 18'7'' x 10'8''
- Master Bedroom anteroom: 13'3'' x 12'7''
- Master Bedroom: (17'9'' x 11'6'') + (11'5'' x 4'6'')

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 40th St 2 have any available units?
263 40th St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 40th St 2 have?
Some of 263 40th St 2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking.
Is 263 40th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
263 40th St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 40th St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 40th St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 263 40th St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 263 40th St 2 does offer parking.
Does 263 40th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 40th St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 40th St 2 have a pool?
No, 263 40th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 263 40th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 263 40th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 263 40th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 40th St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
