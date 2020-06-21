263 40th St 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 BR / 1.5 bath Apartment in Lawrenceville.



Very spacious apartment in a vintage house! Located only minutes from the popular Butler street retail shops, restaurants, night life and more! Arsenal park directly across the street!



Property Highlights



- large open floor plan on the first floor with fully equipped modern kitchen

- hardwood throughout

- second floor deck

- gated balcony on 3rd floor

- new insulated windows

- office attached to master bedroom

- laundry on the 3rd floor

- half bath on second floor

- decorative fireplaces

- 1 off-street parking spot available

- central Air

- fantastic natural lighting throughout the entire unit!



Dimensions:

- Living Room / Kitchen: (21'11'' x 16'4'') + (11'6'' x 3'11'')

- Bedroom 1: (16'6'' x 11'6'') + (7'6'' x 7'9'')

- Bedroom 2: 18'7'' x 10'8''

- Master Bedroom anteroom: 13'3'' x 12'7''

- Master Bedroom: (17'9'' x 11'6'') + (11'5'' x 4'6'')



