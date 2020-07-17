2611 Quarry St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom house in the Southside Slopes.



Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Close to local universities, nationally ranked hospitals, and everything the city of Pittsburgh has to offer!



Highlights:



- Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, Oven, and Washer and Dryer.

- OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS

- Abundance of closet space

- Heated kitchen floor

- Recently remodeled

- Very Spacious

- Finished Basement

- Fenced in Yard, Patio



Listed on IkosHQ



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5870456)