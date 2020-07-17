2611 Quarry St

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom house in the Southside Slopes.
Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Close to local universities, nationally ranked hospitals, and everything the city of Pittsburgh has to offer!
Highlights:
- Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, Oven, and Washer and Dryer.
- OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS
- Abundance of closet space
- Heated kitchen floor
- Recently remodeled
- Very Spacious
- Finished Basement
- Fenced in Yard, Patio
No Cats Allowed
