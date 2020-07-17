All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

2611 Quarry St

2611 Quarry Street · (833) 207-4309
Location

2611 Quarry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom house in the Southside Slopes.

Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Close to local universities, nationally ranked hospitals, and everything the city of Pittsburgh has to offer!

Highlights:

- Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, Oven, and Washer and Dryer.
- OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS
- Abundance of closet space
- Heated kitchen floor
- Recently remodeled
- Very Spacious
- Finished Basement
- Fenced in Yard, Patio

Listed on IkosHQ

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5870456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Quarry St have any available units?
2611 Quarry St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Quarry St have?
Some of 2611 Quarry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Quarry St currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Quarry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Quarry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Quarry St is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Quarry St offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Quarry St offers parking.
Does 2611 Quarry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 Quarry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Quarry St have a pool?
No, 2611 Quarry St does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Quarry St have accessible units?
No, 2611 Quarry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Quarry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Quarry St has units with dishwashers.
