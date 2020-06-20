2356 Groveland St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated concierge

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge 24hr maintenance

4 Bedroom/1 Bath Available in Overbrook! - Available: JUNE 5th!



Description:

Come check out this 4 bedroom 1 bath home today! Very clean and spacious with modern feature s throughout for comfortable living. Recently renovated (just before current tenant) with new carpet, and paint throughout.



Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!



Amenities:

Fridge, stove/oven (gas), washer/dryer, street parking, forced air gas heat, back porch, fireplace, cable ready, carpeted floors, yard



Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent.



Income

- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



(RLNE5803278)