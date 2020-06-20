All apartments in Pittsburgh
2356 Groveland St.
2356 Groveland St.

2356 Groveland Street · (412) 518-2743
Location

2356 Groveland Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15234
Overbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2356 Groveland St. · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
4 Bedroom/1 Bath Available in Overbrook! - Available: JUNE 5th!

Description:
Come check out this 4 bedroom 1 bath home today! Very clean and spacious with modern feature s throughout for comfortable living. Recently renovated (just before current tenant) with new carpet, and paint throughout.

Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!

Amenities:
Fridge, stove/oven (gas), washer/dryer, street parking, forced air gas heat, back porch, fireplace, cable ready, carpeted floors, yard

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you. 

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit! 
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check 
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit 
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. 

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

(RLNE5803278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2356 Groveland St. have any available units?
2356 Groveland St. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2356 Groveland St. have?
Some of 2356 Groveland St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2356 Groveland St. currently offering any rent specials?
2356 Groveland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2356 Groveland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2356 Groveland St. is pet friendly.
Does 2356 Groveland St. offer parking?
No, 2356 Groveland St. does not offer parking.
Does 2356 Groveland St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2356 Groveland St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2356 Groveland St. have a pool?
No, 2356 Groveland St. does not have a pool.
Does 2356 Groveland St. have accessible units?
No, 2356 Groveland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2356 Groveland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2356 Groveland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
