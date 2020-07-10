227 Maytide St Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Apt 1 Available 08/01/20 Convenient Location: Spacious & newly renovated - Property Id: 150491



Make great use of this expansive,1,030 Sq/Ft, newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment in an urban neighborhood in Pittsburgh. Includes a new washer and dryer dedicated to the apartment. The kitchen and bath are newly renovated with modern features. Kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, floor a/c unit(s), and a private outdoor space including a back porch and yard. Walking distance to the red line metro, highway access nearby for easy access to Downtown Pittsburgh. $900.00/month, 1-month security deposit. Water, sewage, trash/recycling included. No Pets. Does not participate in Section 8 housing program.



This property is being shown via virtual tour/pictures. If you are interested after viewing, complete the application at https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150491

A live tour will be scheduled if your application is accepted. Application,credit report,and background check are required. This fee will be applied toward first month's rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/227-maytide-st-pittsburgh-pa-unit-apt-1/150491

No Pets Allowed



