Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

227 Maytide St Apt 1

227 Maytide Street · (724) 485-9037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 Maytide Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Carrick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Apt 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Unit Apt 1 Available 08/01/20 Convenient Location: Spacious & newly renovated - Property Id: 150491

Make great use of this expansive,1,030 Sq/Ft, newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment in an urban neighborhood in Pittsburgh. Includes a new washer and dryer dedicated to the apartment. The kitchen and bath are newly renovated with modern features. Kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, floor a/c unit(s), and a private outdoor space including a back porch and yard. Walking distance to the red line metro, highway access nearby for easy access to Downtown Pittsburgh. $900.00/month, 1-month security deposit. Water, sewage, trash/recycling included. No Pets. Does not participate in Section 8 housing program.

This property is being shown via virtual tour/pictures. If you are interested after viewing, complete the application at https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150491
A live tour will be scheduled if your application is accepted. Application,credit report,and background check are required. This fee will be applied toward first month's rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/227-maytide-st-pittsburgh-pa-unit-apt-1/150491
Property Id 150491

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Maytide St Apt 1 have any available units?
227 Maytide St Apt 1 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Maytide St Apt 1 have?
Some of 227 Maytide St Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Maytide St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
227 Maytide St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Maytide St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 227 Maytide St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 227 Maytide St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 227 Maytide St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 227 Maytide St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Maytide St Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Maytide St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 227 Maytide St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 227 Maytide St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 227 Maytide St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Maytide St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Maytide St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
