210 Chesterfield Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated e-payments internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking e-payments internet access

***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***



6/5/20



This unit is not eligible for section 8.



***Please Read The Entire Add***



This beautifully updated 4 bedroom student friendly home features a large contemporary eat-in kitchen, living room, and one bedroom on the main level. On the second level, it features 3 bedrooms and the first full bath. In the basement is the laundry area equipped with a newer washer and dryer unit, and a the second new full bath. Each bedroom has a separate keyed entry.



Located near: Amazing location right in between the Carlow University and UPMC Montefiore complex! There is a path behind the house to the main entrance loop of UPMC Montefiore. Also near Magee-Women's Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian, University of Pittsburgh (PITT), Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Downtown Pittsburgh, Bloomfield, Lawrenceville, Shadyside, Schenley Park, South Side, VA Hospital, West Oakland, Central Oakland, South Oakland.



Parking: Street parking only.



Tenant's Utility Responsibilities: gas, electric, cable, internet. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and snow/ice removal.



NO SMOKING



Pets: No pets



Pay your rent online

Submit Maintenance Requests Online



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.



Property Manager:

Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East

The Full House LLC



For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc