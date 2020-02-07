All apartments in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
210 Chesterfield Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

210 Chesterfield Road

210 Chesterfield Road · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Chesterfield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
West Oakland

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
e-payments
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
internet access
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

6/5/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8.

***Please Read The Entire Add***

This beautifully updated 4 bedroom student friendly home features a large contemporary eat-in kitchen, living room, and one bedroom on the main level. On the second level, it features 3 bedrooms and the first full bath. In the basement is the laundry area equipped with a newer washer and dryer unit, and a the second new full bath. Each bedroom has a separate keyed entry.

Located near: Amazing location right in between the Carlow University and UPMC Montefiore complex! There is a path behind the house to the main entrance loop of UPMC Montefiore. Also near Magee-Women's Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian, University of Pittsburgh (PITT), Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Downtown Pittsburgh, Bloomfield, Lawrenceville, Shadyside, Schenley Park, South Side, VA Hospital, West Oakland, Central Oakland, South Oakland.

Parking: Street parking only.

Tenant's Utility Responsibilities: gas, electric, cable, internet. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and snow/ice removal.

NO SMOKING

Pets: No pets

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 210 Chesterfield Road have any available units?
210 Chesterfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Chesterfield Road have?
Some of 210 Chesterfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Chesterfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Chesterfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 210 Chesterfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 210 Chesterfield Road does offer parking.
Does 210 Chesterfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Chesterfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
