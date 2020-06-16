21 Mackey St

Amenities
Newly remodeled, move in condition ready, large one family house in a safe and quiet neighborhood in the heart of Oakland! Close to all universities - U Pitt, Point Park, Carnegie Mellon and Carlow Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large kitchen, living room, 1/2 basement. Comes equipped with all appliances including washer, dryer, fridge/freezer and stove/cooktop. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water and sewage, electric and gas. Free parking is available on the street - no parking permits are necessary. Pets are also considered for an additional monthly fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water and sewage. Free on street parking.