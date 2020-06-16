21 Mackey St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly remodeled, move in condition ready, large one family house in a safe and quiet neighborhood in the heart of Oakland! Close to all universities - U Pitt, Point Park, Carnegie Mellon and Carlow Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large kitchen, living room, 1/2 basement. Comes equipped with all appliances including washer, dryer, fridge/freezer and stove/cooktop. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water and sewage, electric and gas. Free parking is available on the street - no parking permits are necessary. Pets are also considered for an additional monthly fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water and sewage. Free on street parking.