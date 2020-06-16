All apartments in Pittsburgh
21 Mackey St
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:46 PM

21 Mackey St

21 Mackey Street · (412) 831-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Mackey Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly remodeled, move in condition ready, large one family house in a safe and quiet neighborhood in the heart of Oakland! Close to all universities - U Pitt, Point Park, Carnegie Mellon and Carlow Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large kitchen, living room, 1/2 basement. Comes equipped with all appliances including washer, dryer, fridge/freezer and stove/cooktop. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water and sewage, electric and gas. Free parking is available on the street - no parking permits are necessary. Pets are also considered for an additional monthly fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water and sewage. Free on street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Mackey St have any available units?
21 Mackey St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Mackey St have?
Some of 21 Mackey St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Mackey St currently offering any rent specials?
21 Mackey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Mackey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Mackey St is pet friendly.
Does 21 Mackey St offer parking?
Yes, 21 Mackey St does offer parking.
Does 21 Mackey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Mackey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Mackey St have a pool?
No, 21 Mackey St does not have a pool.
Does 21 Mackey St have accessible units?
No, 21 Mackey St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Mackey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Mackey St does not have units with dishwashers.
