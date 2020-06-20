All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 21 Hodge St - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
21 Hodge St - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

21 Hodge St - 1

21 Hodge St · (412) 528-1944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Central Oakland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21 Hodge St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Central Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Available for immediate occupancy.

Newly redone 2 bedroom townhome with reclaimed maple flooring in the living room, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters and cherry cabinets. The bath features a jetted tub and custom tile work. Parking at no additional cost, in Oakland!! Washer/dryer included in unit. Apartment features central Air Conditioning!

There is also a picnic pavilion for dining outside.

Easy access to CMU, Pitt, downtown, Regent Square, Monroeville. 1 block to the Parkway - 376 East and Second Ave and the bike trail to Hot Metal Bridge, Southside Works and more.

Save on your utility bills with New energy star windows and appliances.

Hodge Street is one of Pittsburgh hidden gems - you might have lived here your entire life and never noticed it! It is located off of Bates Street, immediately before Second Avenue and the entrance to the Parkway (376). Hodge Street has only 3 houses on it. I recommend driving by to make sure this location works for you. Our prior tenants love the convenience of the location to getting to the Parkway, Downtown and the Southside, as well as Oakland - but to get to Oakland you will need to go up Bates Street.

Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water

Rent: $999/month
Security deposit: $999

No pets.
This property is a hidden gem- even though it is located in oakland it is secluded and has plenty of parking! It also features a large covered patio and picnic table, perfect for grilling and having friends over.

NO section 8.

Non-smoking.

Credit and background check required. $30 application fee/adult.

Thank you for considering making your home with us! Our standards for qualifying a perspective tenant to rent our homes and apartments are simple and fair:

* Your gross income must equal approximately three times the monthly rent of your home or apartment.

* A favorable credit history.

* Be employed or able to furnish acceptable proof of the required income.

* Good references from previous landlords.

If you have any questions, please contact a member of our management team with questions at sarah@528homes.com. For more information, and to apply please go to: 528properties.managebuilding.com.

NOTE: Applicants with less than favorable credit may qualify by paying additional rent in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Hodge St - 1 have any available units?
21 Hodge St - 1 has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Hodge St - 1 have?
Some of 21 Hodge St - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Hodge St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Hodge St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Hodge St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 21 Hodge St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 21 Hodge St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 21 Hodge St - 1 does offer parking.
Does 21 Hodge St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Hodge St - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Hodge St - 1 have a pool?
No, 21 Hodge St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 21 Hodge St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 21 Hodge St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Hodge St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Hodge St - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 21 Hodge St - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity