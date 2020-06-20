21 Hodge St - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Available for immediate occupancy.



Newly redone 2 bedroom townhome with reclaimed maple flooring in the living room, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters and cherry cabinets. The bath features a jetted tub and custom tile work. Parking at no additional cost, in Oakland!! Washer/dryer included in unit. Apartment features central Air Conditioning!



There is also a picnic pavilion for dining outside.



Easy access to CMU, Pitt, downtown, Regent Square, Monroeville. 1 block to the Parkway - 376 East and Second Ave and the bike trail to Hot Metal Bridge, Southside Works and more.



Save on your utility bills with New energy star windows and appliances.



Hodge Street is one of Pittsburgh hidden gems - you might have lived here your entire life and never noticed it! It is located off of Bates Street, immediately before Second Avenue and the entrance to the Parkway (376). Hodge Street has only 3 houses on it. I recommend driving by to make sure this location works for you. Our prior tenants love the convenience of the location to getting to the Parkway, Downtown and the Southside, as well as Oakland - but to get to Oakland you will need to go up Bates Street.



Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water



Rent: $999/month

Security deposit: $999



No pets.

This property is a hidden gem- even though it is located in oakland it is secluded and has plenty of parking! It also features a large covered patio and picnic table, perfect for grilling and having friends over.



NO section 8.



Non-smoking.



Credit and background check required. $30 application fee/adult.



Thank you for considering making your home with us! Our standards for qualifying a perspective tenant to rent our homes and apartments are simple and fair:



* Your gross income must equal approximately three times the monthly rent of your home or apartment.



* A favorable credit history.



* Be employed or able to furnish acceptable proof of the required income.



* Good references from previous landlords.



If you have any questions, please contact a member of our management team with questions at sarah@528homes.com. For more information, and to apply please go to: 528properties.managebuilding.com.



NOTE: Applicants with less than favorable credit may qualify by paying additional rent in advance.