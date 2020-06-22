All apartments in Pittsburgh
1938 Josephine St.

1938 Josephine Street · (412) 518-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1938 Josephine Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1938 Josephine St. · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available in South Side Flats!!! - Available: June 6th!

Description:
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters. Very clean and spacious with modern features throughout for comfortable living. Built just 8 years ago!

2 car deep garage on the main level. Large welcoming living room, kitchen, and half bath on 2nd level. Bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, and office/reading room/study on 3rd level. Full master bath and large master bathroom with balcony with city views on top level. Heat is Electric

A few blocks away from groceries, dining, and all kinds of shopping! 7-8 min drive to downtown Pittsburgh.

Call us for an appointment today!

Amenities:
Stainless steel fridge, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer, central air, 2-car deep garage, forced air electric heat, front porch on top bedroom level, cable ready, hardwood floors, small yard

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you. 

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit! 
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check 
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3123384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Josephine St. have any available units?
1938 Josephine St. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 Josephine St. have?
Some of 1938 Josephine St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Josephine St. currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Josephine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Josephine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 Josephine St. is pet friendly.
Does 1938 Josephine St. offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Josephine St. does offer parking.
Does 1938 Josephine St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1938 Josephine St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Josephine St. have a pool?
No, 1938 Josephine St. does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Josephine St. have accessible units?
No, 1938 Josephine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Josephine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Josephine St. has units with dishwashers.
