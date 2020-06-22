1938 Josephine St.

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available in South Side Flats!!! - Available: June 6th!



This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters. Very clean and spacious with modern features throughout for comfortable living. Built just 8 years ago!



2 car deep garage on the main level. Large welcoming living room, kitchen, and half bath on 2nd level. Bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, and office/reading room/study on 3rd level. Full master bath and large master bathroom with balcony with city views on top level. Heat is Electric



A few blocks away from groceries, dining, and all kinds of shopping! 7-8 min drive to downtown Pittsburgh.



Call us for an appointment today!



Stainless steel fridge, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer, central air, 2-car deep garage, forced air electric heat, front porch on top bedroom level, cable ready, hardwood floors, small yard



Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



